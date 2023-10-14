The day rounded off with two friendly fixtures between All-star Teams picked by the coaches - check out the star studded line-up's here.



First, coach Alex Novakovic's All-star women's team "Shaken, not stirred" faced up to Tamas Neukum's "Queens of Porto Santo." In a tight and spirited game, "Shaken, not stirred" eventually came victorious in a late shootout.

Next "Bacalhau Mighty Boys" coached by Martin Hjortshøj took on "Porto Santos Flying Dolphins" with Gorm Andersen leading the team. The mighty boys took the first set and the flying dolphins the second - going into a shootout which Martin's boys won.

The competition resumes on Sunday, 15 October at 10:00 CEST (09:00 local time) with all matches streamed live on EHFTV and court 1 streamed on the Home of Handball Twitch channel.

All results from the first two competition days as well as the schedule are available HERE.

Tune in to the Home of Handball Twitch show for the medal matches watchalongs with our Chris O'Reily, female commentator candidate Alex Mair and Norway's beach handball star Elisabeth Hammerstad.