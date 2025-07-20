Denmark celebrate second W19 EHF EURO bronze
The bronze medal at the W19 EHF EURO 2025 was decided with a decisive victory for Denmark, who beat Austria 38:14 to clinch third at the event for the second time. The bronze earned on Sunday evening in Podgorica means Denmark have taken back-to-back medals at the W19 EHF EURO, after they finished as the runners-up in 2023.
I think we found the will and were just like, 'we need this medal.' The semi-finals didn't go our way, so we wanted to prove that we are good team and we stand together, so I also think that's why we won today. It means a lot.