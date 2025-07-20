Denmark celebrate second W19 EHF EURO bronze

Denmark close in on medal record

The W19 EHF EURO 2025 bronze puts Denmark one medal behind the record holders in the competition, Russia, as their tally now stands at eight. With what was the eighth medal, Denmark moved ahead of Hungary, who have taken silverware at the W19 EHF EURO seven times.

Denmark remain the record title winners at the W19 EHF EURO, with four trophies won in previous editions.

For this generation of Denmark players, it is the third straight medal. They were silver medallists at the W17 EHF EURO 2023 and also at the 2024 Youth World Championship. They are the only team in this generation to have taken medals at all three of their international competitions so far.

Across the W17 and W19 EHF EUROs, as well as the Youth and Junior World Championships, Denmark’s women’s teams have now celebrated a total of 31 medals — and the medal taken in Podgorica put them alone on top of this ranking, as Russia are second with 30.