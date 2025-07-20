Denmark celebrate second W19 EHF EURO bronze

EHF / Courtney Gahan
20 July 2025, 18:25

The bronze medal at the W19 EHF EURO 2025 was decided with a decisive victory for Denmark, who beat Austria 38:14 to clinch third at the event for the second time. The bronze earned on Sunday evening in Podgorica means Denmark have taken back-to-back medals at the W19 EHF EURO, after they finished as the runners-up in 2023.

For Austria, it was the second time playing for a W19 EHF EURO medal. While the previous attempt ended with the side celebrating, the fourth place in 2025 still makes this Austria's second-highest ranking in the history of the competition. 

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

Austria vs Denmark 14:38 (6:17)

  • Austria were the first to score in the W19 EHF EURO 2025 medal round, but after that, Denmark were in complete control of the match — third place appeared well locked up at half-time and that was certain when Denmark hit a 30:11 lead just inside the last quarter of the game
  • Denmark goalkeeper Andrea Nørklit Jørgensen stood strong behind her defence, which drove the side’s dominance; Nørklit finished the first half with an enormous 72.73 per cent save rate after stopping 16 out of 22 shots
  • following their first goal, Austria could not find the back of the net again for 10 minutes, but their own defence ensured Denmark did not pull too far out of reach; when Austria struck for the second time, for 2:5 in the 12th minute, Nørklit had an 87.5 per cent save rate
  • however, the core that had led Austria back to the medal round for the first time since 2011 was low on strength and any hint of a comeback was only a hint; they finished the half with only three players on the score board and low shooting percentages, compared to eight names on Denmark’s sheet at the same point
  • Denmark went to the break with a decisive advantage that showed the outcome was all but decided; when the first timeout of the second half was called by Austria, Denmark had an unassailable 17-goal lead at 27:10 and were clearly on track for the medal

I think we found the will and were just like, 'we need this medal.' The semi-finals didn't go our way, so we wanted to prove that we are good team and we stand together, so I also think that's why we won today. It means a lot.
Andrea Nørklit Jørgensen
Goalkeeper, Denmark

Denmark close in on medal record

The W19 EHF EURO 2025 bronze puts Denmark one medal behind the record holders in the competition, Russia, as their tally now stands at eight. With what was the eighth medal, Denmark moved ahead of Hungary, who have taken silverware at the W19 EHF EURO seven times.

Denmark remain the record title winners at the W19 EHF EURO, with four trophies won in previous editions.

For this generation of Denmark players, it is the third straight medal. They were silver medallists at the W17 EHF EURO 2023 and also at the 2024 Youth World Championship. They are the only team in this generation to have taken medals at all three of their international competitions so far.

Across the W17 and W19 EHF EUROs, as well as the Youth and Junior World Championships, Denmark’s women’s teams have now celebrated a total of 31 medals — and the medal taken in Podgorica put them alone on top of this ranking, as Russia are second with 30.

Photos: Rukometni savez Crne Gore

