EURO goal record smashed as Slovenia beat Montenegro
Slovenia took the first two points up for grabs in group D at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 on Friday night in Oslo, beating Montenegro 41:40 in a close derby that saw a record number of goals. With the score level with just five minutes remaining and a difference of one inside the last 60 seconds, both teams had the chance to secure the win, but Slovenia took what was their sixth victory over Montenegro in now seven encounters.
The clash clearly beat the previous record for most goals in a Men’s EURO match — 39:38 between Belarus and Iceland in 2016.
We won the game, that’s the most important. I think we showed character, especially in the second half where we were losing. They were finding the easy solutions in attack, also in defence they played really good. They were really a hard opponent, and I think we showed character to fight them off, to play the last 10-15 minutes our game.
We are two different teams. They are small and fast. We are a little bit bigger and stronger. It was like 81 goals at the end. Today, it was Slovenia. Maybe next game will be us, so we have to keep fighting.