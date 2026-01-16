EURO goal record smashed as Slovenia beat Montenegro

EURO goal record smashed as Slovenia beat Montenegro

16 January 2026, 20:10

Slovenia took the first two points up for grabs in group D at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 on Friday night in Oslo, beating Montenegro 41:40 in a close derby that saw a record number of goals. With the score level with just five minutes remaining and a difference of one inside the last 60 seconds, both teams had the chance to secure the win, but Slovenia took what was their sixth victory over Montenegro in now seven encounters.  

The clash clearly beat the previous record for most goals in a Men’s EURO match — 39:38 between Belarus and Iceland in 2016.

GROUP D

Slovenia vs Montenegro 41:40 (19:18)

H2H: 6-0-1
Top scorers: Domen Novak 9/9, Domen Makuc 9/14 (Slovenia); Branko Vujović 11/14 (Montenegro)
Goalkeeper saves: Jože Baznik 4/22, Miljan Vujović 6/28 (both Slovenia); Haris Suljević 5/33, Mile Mijušković 3/15 (both Montenegro)
POTM: Branko Vujović (Montenegro)

  • from a level score of 37:37 with five minutes on the clock, Slovenia scored two in a row to open the lead that would ultimately earn them victory
  • although Montenegro back Branko Vujović responded with seconds to go, it was Slovenia’s Borut Mačkovšek who clinched the win with the last goal for his side, 41:39
  • defence made the difference in the first half, with Slovenia allowing fewer shots from their opponents to open a narrow lead and Montenegro struggling to contain right back Blaž Janc and centre back Domen Makuc in particular
  • both teams missed their usual starting goalkeepers due to injury, and it was not until the 14th minute, 9:7, that the first save was made by Slovenia’s Jože Baznik
  • the opening half ranged from Slovenia leading by up to three goals and a level score; five minutes into the second period, Montenegro took the advantage for the first time in the game, at 22:21
  • driven by powerful long-range shots from Vujović, Montenegro took the role of leaders through the second half, but Slovenia were always close or level

Janc and Makuc make explosive EURO return

Slovenia may have been hard hit by injuries ahead of the EHF EURO 2026, with their top scorer at the last four major tournaments Aleks Vlah and usual starting keeper Klemen Ferlin among those absent. But they simultaneously benefit from the return of two key players who were injured during the EHF EURO 2024: Blaž Janc and Domen Makuc. Janc in particular has been a crucial player for the side for some time, having debuted in 2018 and not missed any championship aside from the EHF EURO 2024.

With Makuc orchestrating the attack from the centre and Janc on right back, the Barça duo were a nightmare for Montenegro’s defence in the first half especially and contributed a combined 17 goals in the match. Janc notched up six of his in the first 25 minutes alone, without missing a single attempt in that period.

We won the game, that’s the most important. I think we showed character, especially in the second half where we were losing. They were finding the easy solutions in attack, also in defence they played really good. They were really a hard opponent, and I think we showed character to fight them off, to play the last 10-15 minutes our game.
Jože Baznik
Goalkeeper, Slovenia
We are two different teams. They are small and fast. We are a little bit bigger and stronger. It was like 81 goals at the end. Today, it was Slovenia. Maybe next game will be us, so we have to keep fighting.
Branko Vujović
Right back, Montenegro
Filip Viranovski/kolektiff
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Filip Viranovski/kolektiff
Filip Viranovski/kolektiff
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
