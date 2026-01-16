Slovenia took the first two points up for grabs in group D at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 on Friday night in Oslo, beating Montenegro 41:40 in a close derby that saw a record number of goals. With the score level with just five minutes remaining and a difference of one inside the last 60 seconds, both teams had the chance to secure the win, but Slovenia took what was their sixth victory over Montenegro in now seven encounters.

The clash clearly beat the previous record for most goals in a Men’s EURO match — 39:38 between Belarus and Iceland in 2016.