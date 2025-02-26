In the Machineseeker EHF Champions League there are many outstanding duos in offence, such as Dika Mem and Timothey N’guessan for Barça, Magdeburg’s Felix Claar and Gísli Kristjánsson, or the Costa Brothers for Sporting CP. But none of them are nearly as important for their team as Mathias Gidsel and Lasse Andersson are for Füchse Berlin.

Even though they have both missed one match so far they rank first and third in the non-penalty top scoring list with 77 and 71 goals. Even when penalties are included, they are third and sixth.

When it comes to the top scoring list per game, with seven goals per game Gidsel is by far the best scorer excluding seven-metre penalty shots, and even including penalties he is just 0.08 goals per game behind OTP Bank - PICK Szeged’s Mario Sostaric. Andersson (6.5 goals per game) is second without seven-metre penalties, and fourth with.



Unmatched offensive responsibility

It is therefore hardly surprising that the two are also at the forefront when it comes to offensive responsibility. This refers to the proportion of attacks ended by a throw, seven-metre penalty received or turnover out of all the team's attacks. Gidsel is second here with 23.7 per cent, just behind HC Eurofarm Pelister’s Filip Kuzmanovski on an almost identical percentage. Andersson ranks fourth with 21.9 per cent.

As a duo, however, nobody comes close to them. With a combined offensive responsibility of 45.6 per cent (almost half of Berlin’s attacks) they are 6.3 percentage points ahead of the second placed Pelister duo of Kuzmanovski and Oussama Hosni. That is a bigger difference than from place two to place six.

This is of course nothing new for them. Since Gidsel arrived in Berlin at the start of the 2022/23 season just in his first season he was second in offensive responsibility in the Bundesliga last season and this season he clearly ranks first. With 24.7 per cent his offensive responsibility in the Bundesliga is even slightly higher than in the Champions League.

In Gidsel’s first Bundesliga season, Jacob Holm was ahead of Andersson by 0.05 per cent. But since their compatriot left for Paris Saint-Germain Andersson’s offensive responsibility has increased significantly. Since then, he and Gidsel have dominated the offensive responsibility statistic as a duo in Germany, similar to the Champions League this season.