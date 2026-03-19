Thorleifsdottir: “We want to show that we can fight with the best teams”
The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 season marked the return of Hungarian side DVSC Schaeffler to the top-tier competition. Their most recent appearance in the top flight was in the 2023/24 when they progressed to the play-offs, but were stopped by Vipers Kristiansand.
This time around, they are dreaming of taking a step further, but to reach the quarter-finals they will have to beat another favourite in the competition, Odense Håndbold, on Saturday in the Match of the Week (18:00 CET, live on EHFTV).