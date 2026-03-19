“There is no question that we're the underdogs,” says Kristin Thorleifsdottir, the Swedish international playing her second season in Debrecen.

“We have everything to win. This first game at home will be the key game for us. We want to give ourselves the best opportunities for the second game in Denmark.”

DVSC closed the group phase in fifth position, winning six games and losing eight, totalling 12 points. But after a year without strong European matches, having been eliminated in the qualifications of the EHF European League 2024/25 season, Thorleifsdottir emphasises how much more important this season and the achievement of progressing from the group phase has been.

“It was super important to have these kinds of games, where we play against the best teams. It's faster handball and you get a different rhythm during the week also. It gives us a lot of confidence also for the Hungarian league,” explains Thorleifsdottir.