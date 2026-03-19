Thorleifsdottir: “We want to show that we can fight with the best teams”

Thorleifsdottir: “We want to show that we can fight with the best teams”

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
19 March 2026, 15:15

The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 season marked the return of Hungarian side DVSC Schaeffler to the top-tier competition. Their most recent appearance in the top flight was in the 2023/24 when they progressed to the play-offs, but were stopped by Vipers Kristiansand.

This time around, they are dreaming of taking a step further, but to reach the quarter-finals they will have to beat another favourite in the competition, Odense Håndbold, on Saturday in the Match of the Week (18:00 CET, live on EHFTV).

“There is no question that we're the underdogs,” says Kristin Thorleifsdottir, the Swedish international playing her second season in Debrecen.

“We have everything to win. This first game at home will be the key game for us. We want to give ourselves the best opportunities for the second game in Denmark.”

DVSC closed the group phase in fifth position, winning six games and losing eight, totalling 12 points. But after a year without strong European matches, having been eliminated in the qualifications of the EHF European League 2024/25 season, Thorleifsdottir emphasises how much more important this season and the achievement of progressing from the group phase has been.

“It was super important to have these kinds of games, where we play against the best teams. It's faster handball and you get a different rhythm during the week also. It gives us a lot of confidence also for the Hungarian league,” explains Thorleifsdottir.

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However, the progress and strength of the team was palpable during the group phase — of their eight defeats, only four were by five goals or more, with the rest often decided in crucial moments. Games against another Danish representative, Team Esbjerg, were particularly instructive: a 29:32 defeat decided in the last 10 minutes, and a 30:39 loss in the rematch, both leaving DVSC with plenty to take into the upcoming Match of the Week.

“Overall when you play at this level, you always learn something. When we played against Esbjerg we felt like we had more, and that some parts of our game were strong. But, also, we were not happy with a defeat against Dortmund or Bistrita, as I think we had a little bit more in us.

“Some games were close and we took our lessons from those games, to have more in the important moments. I hope that we can bring all of that experience from the group phase to these two upcoming games,” explains the Swedish left back.

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Thorleifsdottir has huge respect for Odense: the EHF FINAL4 2025 finalists, a team filled with strong individuals, the second-most efficient attack in the competition with 467 goals in 14 matches — 33.36 per game — and a side that beat DVSC twice in 2023/24.

“Odense are one of the top four teams, they play fast handball and are strong. They have many good players and facing them will be tough. But on the other hand, it will also be fun to go against them. To challenge us. We also have a strong team and a good faith in ourselves that we can push them,” Thorleifsdottir says.

One of DVSC's strengths will also be their fans in the stands at the Hódos Imre Sportcsarnok. Hungarian fans are a well-known force in the handball world, and Debrecen is no different. For Thorleifsdottir, their support is one of the things she admires most about the club, and she wants, together with her teammates, to deliver something special on home court on Saturday.

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“We want to show our supporters here at home that we also can fight with the best teams in the world. They deserve it.

“The supporters and the atmosphere that they're making in the hall and in our home court, both in the Champions League and home league, when we're playing in a full arena, it feels magical. They are such a big part of the team,” says the left back.

Although Thorleifsdottir has long been recognised primarily for her defensive qualities, at DVSC she has stepped up in attack too, showing she is a complete player. After joining from H65 Höörs HK in 2024/25, she scored 42 goals this season in her first Champions League campaign, making her the team's fourth-best scorer. She will often launch a rocket when she is not assisting her teammates.

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Playing and living in Debrecen suits her well and it is reflected in her recent contract extension with DVSC Schaeffler for an additional year.

“Yes, my defensive play stands out, I would say. But when I have those games where everything clicks in attack as well, it's obviously really satisfying.

“I'm happy to be here and happy with the team. I'm just looking forward to seeing what we can do together, hopefully again in the Champions League next year too, with a bit more routine and experience. Now, I can't wait to give my best against Odense and the rest of this season,” concludes Thorleifsdottir.

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Photos © Kevin Clement, László Szolnoki, Cedosa380, Roland Peka / Győri Audi ETO KC

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