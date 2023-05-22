EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 to be broadcast around the world

The EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023, scheduled to commence on 24 May, promises to showcase the best of beach handball talent across Europe. With 32 teams (16 in women's and 16 in men's competition) competing for the ultimate glory, fans around the world can expect thrilling matches, stunning skills, and intense rivalries on the sandy courts of Nazaré.

Spring Media has been appointed by the European Handball Federation (EHF) to undertake the responsibility of producing all four courts of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023. As part of this endeavour, Spring Media will oversee the production of courts 1 and 2 on-site, ensuring high-quality coverage and capturing the electrifying atmosphere of the matches. Additionally, courts 3 and 4 will be remotely produced, employing cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to bring the action to viewers worldwide. This production set-up promises to elevate the viewing experience and enable fans to engage with the thrilling beach handball tournament.

Thanks to extensive broadcasting agreements brokered by Infront Sports & Media, the tournament will be accessible to fans in 35 territories and worldwide on the EHF’s OTT platform EHFTV.

To enhance the viewing experience on EHFTV, selected matches from the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 will feature English commentary by Chris O’Reilly. This initiative aims to cater to a broader audience and engage English-speaking fans, enabling them to connect more deeply with the thrilling atmosphere of beach handball.

Extensive digital coverage

The heart of social media coverage is the all-new EHF Beach Handball Instagram account. Fully dedicated to the sport will bring the best and latest clips, photos, reels, visuals, and stories from Nazaré. Further social media coverage by the EHF comes to you through the Home of Handball pages on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

The EHF’s official beach handball website will offer a daily live blog as well as feature stories with players, coaches, and referees. The live blog accompanies the fans throughout the event, from Wednesday morning to Sunday evening, and serves as a hub, guiding them to the best content on the web.

After successful introduction during the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2021, the Sunset Show will make its comeback on Twitch. Hosted by EHF commentator Chris O’Reilly, with EHF’s Márcio Menino and Xavi Vegas and Denmark all-time great Martin Vilstrup Andersen, two 90-minute Sunset Shows are scheduled – on Thursday 25 May at 18:00-19:30 CEST, and on Saturday 27 May at 19:00-20:30 CEST – plus a bonus edition live from the awards ceremony on Sunday 28 May.

List of broadcasters:

Asia (Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, East Timor, Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore) – beIN Sports Asia

Canada – DAZN

Croatia – Arenasport

Cyprus – Cytasport

Czech Republic – AMC

Denmark (incl. Faroe Islands) – Viaplay

Finland – Viaplay

France (incl. Andorra, Monaco and French overseas territories) – beIN Sports

Germany – Sportdeutschland.tv

Hungary – MTVA

Israel – Charlton

Japan – DAZN

Netherlands – Ziggo Sport

Norway - Viaplay

Portugal – SportTV

Romania – Prima Sport

Serbia – Arenasport

Slovakia – AMC

Slovenia – Arenasport

Sweden – Viaplay

Ukraine – Poverkhnost

USA – beIN Sports USA

EHFTV – worldwide (geo-blocking may apply)