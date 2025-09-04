EHF Champions League Women returns with fierce rivalries

The EHF Champions League Women is back this weekend, bringing another season of fierce battles and the chase for Europe's biggest prize. 16 of the continent's best step onto the stage, with promising clashes, familiar rivalries, and sky-high ambitions right from the start.

Györi Audi ETO KC, who won the last two editions of the top flight, start their title defence with an away match at BV Borussia Dortmund. Group A also features the Match of the Week, a duel between Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball, who faced off in the bronze medal match in the EHF FINAL4 in the two previous seasons.

In group B, it's almost a Danish derby: EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 runners-up Odense Håndbold meet FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria under new coach Jesper Jensen. Debutants Sola HK aim for a dream start in Croatia, while Brest Bretagne Handball and Ikast Håndbold look to make the home advantage count.