EHF Champions League Women returns with fierce rivalries

EHF Champions League Women returns with fierce rivalries

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
04 September 2025, 11:20

The EHF Champions League Women is back this weekend, bringing another season of fierce battles and the chase for Europe's biggest prize. 16 of the continent's best step onto the stage, with promising clashes, familiar rivalries, and sky-high ambitions right from the start.

Györi Audi ETO KC, who won the last two editions of the top flight, start their title defence with an away match at BV Borussia Dortmund. Group A also features the Match of the Week, a duel between Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball, who faced off in the bronze medal match in the EHF FINAL4 in the two previous seasons.

In group B, it's almost a Danish derby: EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 runners-up Odense Håndbold meet FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria under new coach Jesper Jensen. Debutants Sola HK aim for a dream start in Croatia, while Brest Bretagne Handball and Ikast Håndbold look to make the home advantage count.

GROUP A

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)
Saturday 6 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-2
Last match: CS Gloria 2018 BN vs Storhamar Handball Elite, 11 January 2025 (31:28 (13:15))

  • Bistrita are entering their second EHF Champions League season after they failed to reach the play-offs in their maiden campaign
  • the Romanian side are actually on a five-game losing run in the competition, counting the 2024/25 season
  • notably, they grabbed their last win in January against Storhamar (31:28), taking revenge for a 25:23 defeat in Norway earlier in the competition
  • Storhamar claimed their maiden Norwegian league title in 2025, and did so undefeated
  • now the Nordic team starts their third season in the continental top flight after 2022/23 and 2024/25
  • last Saturday, Bistrita started the Romanian league with a big win over HC Zalău (35:19), while Storhamar have already played two games in the Norwegian league, winning both

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

FOL 5962
It will be nice to start the Champions League season. We have a very difficult task in the first match. I have seen some of Gloria Bistrita's pre-season matches, they look very strong. We are looking forward to the match in a nice atmosphere. Gloria have a fantastic audience.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Sunday 7 September, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-2
Last match: Györi Audi ETO KC vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, 8 November 2020 (38:25 (19:11))

  • reigning champions Györ, who won the EHF Champions League Women for the seventh time in 2024/25, start their title defence
  • their Norwegian line player Kari Brattset Dale was named MVP of the EHF FINAL4 2025
  • Dortmund enter their third campaign in the continental top flight and the first since 2021/22
  • the German side are still to claim their first points from Györ, as the Hungarian heavyweight have won both previous mutual encounters
  • Györi's Dutch left back Kelly Dulfer played two seasons for Dortmund, between 2019 and 2021
  • last Saturday, Dortmund beat Metzingen in the opening round of the German Bundesliga (40:25), while Györ defeated Szombathelyi KKA in the Hungarian league on Tuesday (37:20)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CLW25 Final Gy├Âri Audi ETO KC Vs Odense H├Ñndbold UH29814 UH
Of course I'm looking forward to the start of the Champions League. I know Dortmund are really good, I know some of the players, so yeah, it's special to go back also to Dortmund, and I'm really looking forward to playing against them. Yeah, I think we have to run back and be good in defence and just play our game.
Kelly Dulfer
Left back, Györi Audi ETO KC

MOTW: Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Sunday 7 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 5-1-5
Last match: Team Esbjerg vs Metz Handball, 1 June 2025, (30:27 (17:16))

  • Esbjerg start their seventh straight and eighth overall season in the EHF Champions League, while Metz will play in the continental top flight for the 19th time
  • in the last two seasons, the teams faced off in the bronze medal matches of the EHF FINAL4, and Esbjerg won both games, 37:33 in 2024 and 30:27 in 2025
  • Nora Mørk is ready to play for Esbjerg again after missing most of last season due to pregnancy and giving birth to her daughter
  • she scored six goals in the first match of the new Danish league season, as Esbjerg split points with Silkeborg, 36:36
  • in turn, Metz opened their domestic season on Wednesday, defeating Chambray Touraine Handball, 40:24

STAT OF THE MATCH (by Julian Rux): Henny Reistad and Chloé Valentini were last season's top two field goal scorers in terms of non-penalty goals per game: Reistad topped the rankings with 7.4, followed by Valentini in second place with 5.8. However, the two players will not have the chance to meet this time around as Metz' left wing is on maternity leave.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CLW25 Third Place Team Esbjerg Vs Metz Handball 1JC6768 JC

OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)
Sunday 7 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-3
Last match: WHC Buducnost BEMAX vs DVSC Schaeffler, 14 January 2024 (21:27 (11:11))

  • Buducnost, who won the EHF Champions League in 2012 and 2015, are starting their 31st season in the competition
  • the Montenegrin team still boast a record number of matches in the continental top flight, 334, which is two more than Krim
  • Debrecen are much less experienced at this level, having played in the competition’s group phase just twice, in 2010/11 and 2023/24
  • in the 2023/24 season, Buducnost and DVSC faced off in the group stage, and the Hungarian side won both encounters, 27:22 and 27:21
  • Buducnost's left back Jelena Radivojevic played for Debrecen before, between 2015-2017 and 2019-2021

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP B

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Saturday 6 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-1-1
Last match: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Odense Håndbold, 26 April 2025 (24:25 (14:14))

  • a rematch of the last season's quarter-finals — Odense punched their EHF FINAL4 ticket after a narrow 25:24 win, following a draw in the first leg, and eventually finished runners-up
  • Danish coach against a Danish club — Jesper Jensen's first EHF Champions League outing with FTC, and his first since stepping down from Team Esbjerg in June 2024
  • FTC are heading into their 24th EHF Champions League season as Hungarian runners-up and are eyeing a return to the EHF FINAL4 Women after being eliminated in the quarter-finals last season
  • Odense begin a new chapter under Jakob Vestergaard, the former HB Ludwigsburg coach who replaced Ole Gustav Gjekstad in the summer of 2025
  • right back Mette Tranborg, who joined FTC this summer, once wore Odense's shirt in Europe — in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons
  • FTC are two for two in the Hungarian league after beating Mosonmagyaróvár 23:15, and Odense took a 33:30 win against HH Elite

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250801NASZ2516 (1)
I think this game could be the Match of the Week. It's a rematch of the quarter-final last year, which went down to the last second. Now it's a Danish coach against a Danish team, with amazing support from our fans in Érd. There are so many stories within the story.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
CLW25 SF2 Metz Handball Vs Odense H├Ñndbold 1JC1890 JC
Starting off the season with a victory would mean a lot for us as a team, but we know the season is long, and therefore it's important that we play at our top level in every game. We're going to do everything to create the best possible start for ourselves.
Thale Rushfeldt Deila
Left back, Odense Håndbold

HC Podravka (CRO) vs Sola HK (NOR)
Saturday 6 September, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-2
Last match: HC Podravka vs Sola HK, 12 February 2023 (23:31 (12:10))

  • Sola HK are the only debutants of the season in the EHF Champions League Women and the second Norwegian representative alongside Storhamar Handball Elite
  • Camilla Herrem steps back into the competition’s spotlight with her childhood club, while continuing her remarkable fight against cancer away from the court — in Sola's 29:25 win against Oppsal, she scored four goals
  • Podravka head into their 24th campaign in the top flight — last season they reached the play-offs, but were eliminated by Brest Bretagne Handball
  • the Croatian side kept their roster largely intact, adding only Petra Marinovic, Veronika Babara and Ivana Fratnik; line player Mia Brkic is sidelined for the season with a knee injury
  • their only two meet-ups were in the EHF European League Women, with Sola holding both wins

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250206 CLW Rd12 Preview Obrvan Quote
We now have a challenge ahead of us after seven weeks of preparation. I hope we will show a good performance and good games. It will be difficult to repeat last year's result, and in a group that is similar in strength. However, there are no weak teams in the Champions League, but very good and excellent ones.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka
IMGL2620
We’re incredibly excited for our first match in the EHF Champions League. This is a dream come true for our club, our players, our staff and everyone who has been part of our journey. We know we’ll be underdogs in every game we play, and we embrace that role with humility and determination.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Krim OTP Group Mercator (SLO)
Saturday 6 September, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-2
Last match: Krim Mercator Ljubljana vs Brest Bretagne Handball, 17 December 2022 (22:24 (12:10))

  • Brest launch their ninth consecutive EHF Champions League campaign — last season they reached the quarter-finals, but were stopped by fellow French team, Metz Handball
  • four new arrivals in the French squad, including Slovenia's Ana Gros, who returns to Brittany after four years, and faces her former club Krim
  • Žiga Novak enters his first season as Krim's head coach with a significantly changed squad and without the competition's second top scorer of all time, with 1,181 goals, Jovanka Radicevic
  • Krim are the third side in the EHF Champions League Women’s history to have passed the 330-game mark — this match will be their 333rd
  • Brest Bretagne started their French campaign with a 33:18 win against Toulon Métropole, while Krim are still waiting for the Slovenian league to start

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

IMG 1405
First Champions League match! We’re at home and of course we want to carry on from our league performance on Wednesday. It will be a great clash. We want to keep the same mindset and the same defensive intensity we showed in Wednesday’s match in order to have a truly complete week.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday 7 September, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-5
Last match: CSM Bucuresti vs FC Midtjylland, 4 March 2018 (29:24 (13:12))

  • the third Danish representative are making their return to the EHF Champions League after missing out the 2024/25 season, when they became EHF European League Women runners-up
  • this will be head coach Søren Hansen’s second time leading the team in the EHF Champions League — previously, he was at the helm of TTH Holstebro in the 2016/17 season of the elite club competition
  • head coach Adrian Vasile is back at CSM, where he previously led from 2019 to 2024, succeeding Helle Thomsen
  • after eight straight seasons, CSM face life without Cristina Neagu — the all time top scorer with 1,232 goals
  • Emilie Hegh Arntzen will line up against her former teammates — the Norwegian left back joined Ikast this summer after four years in the Romanian capital
  • Ikast were convincing against Skanderborg (40:33) in the second round of the Danish league, while CSM claimed their second win in the national league against CSM Slatina (33:28)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

520535117 1328486402611565 6331948963177968604 N
It will be a physically demanding match and they put a lot of physicality into their game, both defensively and offensively, where they come up with some tough duels and have a really tough defence. We have to see if we can open it up with quick feet, among other things. Then we also have to tune our defence up to the highest level, so that we can hold the tough duels and shooters that are coming.
Søren Hansen
Head coach, Ikast Håndbold
CLW25 SF2 Metz Handball Vs Odense H├Ñndbold UH15908 UH

Photos © Anze Malovrh, Jozo Cabraja, Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CLM25 Final Füchse Berlin Vs SC Magdeburg 1KA08412 EM
Previous Article Time for Champions — the story of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025
CLW25 Final Gy├Âri Audi ETO KC Vs Odense H├Ñndbold 1JC0307 JC
Next Article How to follow the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26

Latest news

More News