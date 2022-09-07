EHF Champions League Women unveils 2022/23 broadcasters

Broadcasters will beam the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 group phase matches into fans’ homes in over 30 countries when the competition gets underway this weekend.

Live broadcasters have been confirmed for nations around Europe, plus the USA and the Middle East and North Africa – with fans in those countries not covered able to access the EHF’s on-demand platform, EHFTV.

The coverage means fans will be able to keep track of their favourite teams as they progress through the 14 group phase matches ahead.

Full list of live broadcasters

AUT – DAZN

BIH – Arena Sport

BUL – B1B

CRO – Arena Sport

CZE – AMC

DEN –Viaplay

ESP – DAZN

FIN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport

GEO – Silknet

GER – DAZN

HUN – AMC

ISR – SportTV

ITA – Eleven Sports

KOS – Arena Sport

MKD – Arena Sport

MENA – ONSports

MNE – Arena Sport

NED – Ziggo

NOR – Viaplay

POL – Eurosport

POR – SportTV

ROU – Telekom Sport

ROU – Prima Sport

ROU – Digi Sport

SRB – Arena Sport

SLO – Arena Sport

SUI – DAZN

SVK – AMC

SWE – Viaplay

TUR – TRT

UK – Viaplay

USA – JOYMO

WORLD – EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)

Stay on top of all the action

In addition to live TV, the EHF will provide the comprehensive coverage fans have grown used to in previous seasons.

The Champions League live blog will be back on eurohandball.com, bringing all the updates from each match including scores, photos, the best of social media and discussion of the games.

Every game will also have its own review, for more in-depth analysis of what went on.

The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for each specific game, gives a live rundown of what’s going on with information such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates, and more. Thanks to on-site management, the live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to the fans at home.

Meanwhile, the dedicated Champions League social media channels offer near-to-live clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries, and reposting of the clubs’ best content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

So wherever you are in the world, it’s easy to follow the Champions League action.