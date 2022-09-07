EHF Champions League Women unveils 2022/23 broadcasters
Broadcasters will beam the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 group phase matches into fans’ homes in over 30 countries when the competition gets underway this weekend.
Live broadcasters have been confirmed for nations around Europe, plus the USA and the Middle East and North Africa – with fans in those countries not covered able to access the EHF’s on-demand platform, EHFTV.
The coverage means fans will be able to keep track of their favourite teams as they progress through the 14 group phase matches ahead.
Full list of live broadcasters
AUT – DAZN
BIH – Arena Sport
BUL – B1B
CRO – Arena Sport
CZE – AMC
DEN –Viaplay
ESP – DAZN
FIN – Viaplay
FRA – Eurosport
GEO – Silknet
GER – DAZN
HUN – AMC
ISR – SportTV
ITA – Eleven Sports
KOS – Arena Sport
MKD – Arena Sport
MENA – ONSports
MNE – Arena Sport
NED – Ziggo
NOR – Viaplay
POL – Eurosport
POR – SportTV
ROU – Telekom Sport
ROU – Prima Sport
ROU – Digi Sport
SRB – Arena Sport
SLO – Arena Sport
SUI – DAZN
SVK – AMC
SWE – Viaplay
TUR – TRT
UK – Viaplay
USA – JOYMO
WORLD – EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
Stay on top of all the action
In addition to live TV, the EHF will provide the comprehensive coverage fans have grown used to in previous seasons.
The Champions League live blog will be back on eurohandball.com, bringing all the updates from each match including scores, photos, the best of social media and discussion of the games.
Every game will also have its own review, for more in-depth analysis of what went on.
The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for each specific game, gives a live rundown of what’s going on with information such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates, and more. Thanks to on-site management, the live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to the fans at home.
Meanwhile, the dedicated Champions League social media channels offer near-to-live clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries, and reposting of the clubs’ best content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
So wherever you are in the world, it’s easy to follow the Champions League action.