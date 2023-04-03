EHF Finals Women playing times confirmed
The EHF can now confirm the playing schedule for the EHF Finals Women, which will take place at the Raiffeisen Sport Park in Graz, Austria on 13/14 May 2023.
On Saturday 13 May, the action will begin with Ikast Handbold facing Thüringer HC at 15:30 CEST, before BV Borussia 09 Dortmund and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold meet for the first time in the second semi-final at 18:00 CEST.
Sunday begins with the 3rd place match at 15:30 CEST, before the final takes place at 18:00 CEST and the winner of the EHF Finals Women will be crowned on Austrian soil for the first time.
Here is the schedule in full:
Saturday 13 May
15:30 (CEST) Ikast Handbold vs Thüringer HC
18:00 (CEST) BV Borussia 09 Dortmund vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
Sunday 14 May
• 15:30 (CEST) 3rd place match
• 18:00 (CEST) Final
Tickets for the event can be found here, be sure to grab yours before it is too late.