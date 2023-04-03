EHF Finals Women playing times confirmed

On Saturday 13 May, the action will begin with Ikast Handbold facing Thüringer HC at 15:30 CEST, before BV Borussia 09 Dortmund and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold meet for the first time in the second semi-final at 18:00 CEST.

Sunday begins with the 3rd place match at 15:30 CEST, before the final takes place at 18:00 CEST and the winner of the EHF Finals Women will be crowned on Austrian soil for the first time.

Here is the schedule in full:

Saturday 13 May

15:30 (CEST) Ikast Handbold vs Thüringer HC

18:00 (CEST) BV Borussia 09 Dortmund vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold

Sunday 14 May

• 15:30 (CEST) 3rd place match

• 18:00 (CEST) Final

Tickets for the event can be found here, be sure to grab yours before it is too late.