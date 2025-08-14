European handball: A brand on the rise

In today’s economy, brands are no longer just identifiers of products; they are core strategic assets that create significant value. Consumers are increasingly making decisions based on brand identity rather than product specifications. This shift underpins the transformation into an intangible economy where brand value plays a central role. Strong brands build trust, signal quality, and influence consumer behaviour.

Our studies reveal a 92 per cent correlation between the brand value of national brands and GDP per capita. Strong brands contribute directly to national prosperity.

A brand is more than a name or a logo — it is a unique emotional and cognitive identity that sets an offering apart from competitors, provides guidance to consumer choice, and fosters lasting loyalty. In a globalised and digital marketplace, a strong brand enables relationships in a world where products are increasingly commoditised.