European handball: A brand on the rise

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
14 August 2025, 11:00

Research by Prof. Dr. Gerhard Hrebicek of the European Brand Institute shows the power of the European handball brand across the Continent. At the EHF Competitions Conference in April, Hrebicek presented his findings and outlook on handball as a brand, and explained why he foresees a positive future.

In today’s economy, brands are no longer just identifiers of products; they are core strategic assets that create significant value. Consumers are increasingly making decisions based on brand identity rather than product specifications. This shift underpins the transformation into an intangible economy where brand value plays a central role. Strong brands build trust, signal quality, and influence consumer behaviour.

Our studies reveal a 92 per cent correlation between the brand value of national brands and GDP per capita. Strong brands contribute directly to national prosperity.

A brand is more than a name or a logo — it is a unique emotional and cognitive identity that sets an offering apart from competitors, provides guidance to consumer choice, and fosters lasting loyalty. In a globalised and digital marketplace, a strong brand enables relationships in a world where products are increasingly commoditised.

Sport as the ultimate brand engagement

Sport, in this context, holds a special place. It is not just a business but a domain of passion, loyalty, and emotional engagement.

Around one-third of the global population follows sports, forming deep and lasting bonds with teams, leagues, and individual athletes. These relationships are often more intense and enduring than those formed with any traditional brand, resulting in high levels of consumer engagement that most industries can only aspire to.

Supporting a sports team often transcends social, economic, or cultural boundaries, creating a brand loyalty that resembles a form of cultural or emotional identity.

For European handball, this passionate connection has created an opportunity to cultivate one of the most engaged ecosystems in the sporting world. The strength of the brand reverberates through every stakeholder in the ecosystem — clubs, leagues, players, fans, and sponsors — creating a virtuous circle of growth and perception enhancement.

Strong sports brands benefit from a ‘halo effect,’ where the reputation and emotional pull of the brand extend to all associated parties and products. In European handball’s case, this holistic brand power strengthens the entire ecosystem, including national teams, media, and commercial partners.

European handball — from sport to ecosystem

The European Handball Federation (EHF) has, since 2008, transformed the sport into a dynamic and modern brand. This transformation has involved expanding competitions such as the EHF Champions League and European League, investing in digital strategy with enhanced broadcasting and the launch of Handball TV, and building youth programmes like the EHF Champions School to nurture future generations. Partnerships with major global brands have strengthened the sport’s financial base, and significant steps have been taken to elevate the women’s game through investment and gender equity initiatives.

These efforts have yielded measurable results. Since 2008, the advertising value of the sport has grown sevenfold, equating to a 12 per cent compound annual growth rate.

European handball has solidified its position as a leading indoor sport in Europe and now enjoys a professional image, robust community support, and a growing digital presence. The interconnected ecosystem that the EHF has built thrives on mutual reinforcement, with each stakeholder contributing to and benefiting from the brand’s rising value.

Trends and future outlook

Looking ahead, digital transformation will continue to play a vital role. Strong brands are essential for differentiation in a crowded digital landscape, and digital tools, in turn, enable brands to scale trust, efficiency, and engagement.

For European handball, the challenge is to maintain momentum and continue evolving its digital capabilities while preserving the authenticity and emotional appeal of the sport.

National identity also remains a powerful asset in the branding of sports.

In Europe, where heritage and culture run deep, the success of major events like the European and world championships rests not only on athletic performance but also on their ability to channel cultural pride and collective identity. These elements provide additional depth to the handball brand, making it more relatable and impactful.

Next steps — continue building the handball brand value

To sustain and accelerate growth, European handball must now focus on consolidating its brand as a central asset.

A strong umbrella brand benefits every stakeholder, enhancing visibility, trust, and commercial potential. When managed according to international standards such as ISO 20671, brands can experience value growth of up to 41 per cent annually. This can translate into 20 to 30 percent increases in overall enterprise value, underlining that brand development is not just a communication exercise but a strategic business imperative.

Handball is poised for continued success. With a clear vision, professional branding, and an emotionally engaged global community, the sport can serve as a model for how strategic brand management can drive sustained growth in the world of sports. Ultimately, brand is the art of being number one in the customer’s mind, while brand management is the science of turning that position into measurable business value.

 

Photos © Uros Hocevar/kolektiff

