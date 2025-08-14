European handball: A brand on the rise

Sport as the ultimate brand engagement
Sport, in this context, holds a special place. It is not just a business but a domain of passion, loyalty, and emotional engagement.
Around one-third of the global population follows sports, forming deep and lasting bonds with teams, leagues, and individual athletes. These relationships are often more intense and enduring than those formed with any traditional brand, resulting in high levels of consumer engagement that most industries can only aspire to.
Supporting a sports team often transcends social, economic, or cultural boundaries, creating a brand loyalty that resembles a form of cultural or emotional identity.
For European handball, this passionate connection has created an opportunity to cultivate one of the most engaged ecosystems in the sporting world. The strength of the brand reverberates through every stakeholder in the ecosystem — clubs, leagues, players, fans, and sponsors — creating a virtuous circle of growth and perception enhancement.
Strong sports brands benefit from a ‘halo effect,’ where the reputation and emotional pull of the brand extend to all associated parties and products. In European handball’s case, this holistic brand power strengthens the entire ecosystem, including national teams, media, and commercial partners.