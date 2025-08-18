Valeriia Maslova: "Vasile's way of working is really motivating"

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
18 August 2025, 12:00

This summer, Russian right back Valeriia Maslova moved to CSM Bucuresti, which will be her sixth club in five seasons after Buducnost, CSKA, Metz Handball, Brest Bretagne Handball and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. Now the 24-year-old is looking for a new experience and hopes to have a successful time at the Romanian team.

Valeriia Maslova arrived in Bucharest at the beginning of July, and has already played her part in the team's pre-season success. With rich experience in the elite club competition, she is preparing for her maiden EHF Champions League campaign with CSM Bucuresti and the right back shared with eurohandball.com her first impressions since arriving at the Romanian champions.

eurohandball.com: Are you happy with your first weeks at CSM?

Valeriia Maslova: It's been great so far! We've been working hard, getting ready for the new season. We played two friendly tournaments in Romania, in Braila and Brasov, winning both. But after a long preparation, which started on 10 July, I'm really looking forward to the competitive matches, which should bring a lot of excitement. 

eurohandball.com: Why did you decide to move to CSM from FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria? 

Valeriia Maslova: At FTC, I had a contract for another year. But a new coach came and he brought another player for my position, so I thought that three right backs in the team are quite a lot, and I might get little time on the court. So I talked to the club and we agreed that I would leave. 

I had different options, but I liked the offer from CSM the most. During the negotiations with a club, a player quickly understands their expected role in the team. I liked that role, I saw that they counted on me, that's why I decided to join Bucharest.

eurohandball.com: What are your goals for the season?

Valeriia Maslova: Time will show, but now our team looks good and fresh. Obviously, we want to win all the domestic competitions in Romania. And we aim to do well in the EHF Champions League, but at this tournament, you never know – you may have a great and well-balanced team, but face an early elimination…

eurohandball.com: What are your thoughts of group B where, in particular, you will face two of your former clubs?

Valeriia Maslova: That's right, we will play against FTC and Brest. Overall, I think our group is more or less balanced, and it is quite competitive, so there will be no easy matches. It will be exciting, and we are ready to fight in every game. 

eurohandball.com: What are your impressions about working with head coach Adrian Vasile?

Valeriia Maslova: Actually, I am very happy to work with him. He tries to take the players' opinions into consideration and to make sure that the team has chemistry and functions well as a unit. Vasile's approach is really motivating. 

eurohandball.com: Romania is already the fifth country in your club career, after Russia, Montenegro, France and Hungary. Do you enjoy learning about new cultures?

Valeriia Maslova: Absolutely! It has been a great experience for me and my travels have really opened my mind and broadened my horizons. I have become much more adaptive to everything – cities, cultures, teammates, coaches. It's a priceless experience.

eurohandball.com: Do you enjoy living in Bucharest?

Valeriia Maslova: It's a big city, the capital, where you have everything you need. There is always something to do in your free time. Maybe the only problem is the traffic jams – after Metz and Brest, which are not too big, cities like Budapest and Bucharest are much busier, and sometimes I have to drive to the training for an hour. But overall it is an exciting place.

Photos © CSM Bucuresti

