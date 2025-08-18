Valeriia Maslova: "Vasile's way of working is really motivating"

Valeriia Maslova arrived in Bucharest at the beginning of July, and has already played her part in the team's pre-season success. With rich experience in the elite club competition, she is preparing for her maiden EHF Champions League campaign with CSM Bucuresti and the right back shared with eurohandball.com her first impressions since arriving at the Romanian champions.

eurohandball.com: Are you happy with your first weeks at CSM?

Valeriia Maslova: It's been great so far! We've been working hard, getting ready for the new season. We played two friendly tournaments in Romania, in Braila and Brasov, winning both. But after a long preparation, which started on 10 July, I'm really looking forward to the competitive matches, which should bring a lot of excitement.

eurohandball.com: Why did you decide to move to CSM from FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria?

Valeriia Maslova: At FTC, I had a contract for another year. But a new coach came and he brought another player for my position, so I thought that three right backs in the team are quite a lot, and I might get little time on the court. So I talked to the club and we agreed that I would leave.

I had different options, but I liked the offer from CSM the most. During the negotiations with a club, a player quickly understands their expected role in the team. I liked that role, I saw that they counted on me, that's why I decided to join Bucharest.

eurohandball.com: What are your goals for the season?

Valeriia Maslova: Time will show, but now our team looks good and fresh. Obviously, we want to win all the domestic competitions in Romania. And we aim to do well in the EHF Champions League, but at this tournament, you never know – you may have a great and well-balanced team, but face an early elimination…