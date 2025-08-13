Hanning talks all things Füchse on new episode of The Spin

The episode, featuring long-time Füchse Berlin Managing Director Bob Hanning, dives into his perspective on building a team and through that the path to glory, as well as his passion for developing young talents. As usual, the discussion is led by co-hosts Bengt Kunkel and Víctor Tomàs.

“In my heart, I’m really a youth coach,” says Hanning. “I only want to work and develop young guys.

“I always said I will [rather] win the EHF Cup with my own guys than to win the Champions League without my guys.

“I always need something, to see and to do something good for the sport. That’s my life. I really love to do it. My job is Füchse Berlin, so I have to work very hard for it,” says Hanning. “This is 100 per cent professional work. That’s one side. We have to give the players good money, give them a good feeling, and so on.

“But for me, for my motivation, it’s only work with my own guys.”