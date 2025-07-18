European Youth Olympic Festival throws off in Skopje

2025 marks the first time North Macedonia will host the prestigious multi-sport event for young European athletes aged 14 to 18. The festival will feature more than 4,000 participants from 50 European delegations, competing in 15 sports disciplines. While Skopje will serve as the main host city, some events will also be held in the nearby city of Kumanovo.

Handball is a regular fixture in the EYOF programme, and this year the boys' competition will take place in Sport Center Kale, and the girls will play at the Sport Center Jane Sandanski, both located in the Macedonian capital.

In both competitions, the teams have been split into two preliminary round groups of four. The top two in each group will advance to the semi-finals, while those finishing third and fourth will play cross and placement matches to decide all eight places, before the bronze and gold medal matches take place next Saturday.

The competing teams and preliminary round groups are as follows:

2025 EYOF Men's competition

GROUP A

Germany

Hungary

France

Netherlands

GROUP B

Switzerland

North Macedonia

Norway

Iceland

2025 EYOF Women's competition

GROUP A

Spain

North Macedonia

Iceland

Croatia

GROUP B

Germany

Portugal

Hungary

Norway

How to follow the 2025 EYOF

Fans will also be able to watch the Men's and Women's EYOF on EHFTV for free. No geo-restrictions apply, and fans will not have to purchase a tournament pass, only registration (free of charge) is required.

The tournament website has all the information on the competition, while the tournament can be followed on various social media channels at the following handles:

Facebook - Skopje2025

YouTube - @TheEOCCOE

Instagram - skopje_2025

Tik-Tok - @skopje2025

Photo © European Youth Olympic Festival