“I hope I will make it true — that dream for myself”

Although everything the players experience at the W19 EHF EURO will lend to their growth as handball athletes, not all the lessons feel positive in the moment. Türkiye’s Buket Seven is among the top scorers of the EURO, with 46 goals in six games. Seven’s team placed third in group F, behind Croatia and Austria, and therefore went on to the intermediate round.

“It's a good tournament. A good experience for us — me and all the whole team, but we are not happy because we are not playing like us. We are getting bad results, but we are trying to improve the team and individually. I don't think I can play as myself. I want to see my play better every day,” said Seven. “We have to improve ourselves still.”

A challenging part of being a young player is feeling what you have within you but knowing you are not quite there yet — knowing there is a lot of work to do. As First Vice-President of the EHF Predrag Boskovic said at the opening of the Respect Your Talent session on Wednesday morning, it is a long way from being a talent to a top player.

To that end, Seven knows her strengths and what she needs to work on; what she has not been satisfied with at the EURO:

“I can do one-against-one. I can do good things, but I can't do the outside shots,” she said. “I will try to improve those skills. But I think I am so far good at this one-against-one, and I will try to improve my passes, my outside shots. I have a disadvantage because of my height, but I will try to do it in time.”

What players like Seven may not realise is that these are the same kinds of things even the likes of EHF Excellence Awards MVPs for the 2024/25 season and current back-to-back IHF World Players of the Year Henny Reistad and Mathias Gidsel spoke about in their “My Game” features. The learning never stops, but when a young player can already look honestly at their game and see what they do well and what they can do better, they are certainly on the right track.