As the U19 players look to how their handball careers will unfold after graduating from the Younger Age Category level, it is not only a time for developing, but a time for dreaming. The biggest dreams might feel far away right now, but all the players know the importance of patience while putting in the work to achieve them.
“First, next season, I play in the second league in Germany. My goal one day is to play the first league, and the Champions League, but step by step,” said Lindemann, while Fonkeng highlighted the importance of keeping joy in the game.
“I’m really happy playing handball right now, and that’s the most important for me,” said the Spain line player. “I played since I was small, so I want to reach as high as possible.”
The W19 EHF EURO offers another element crucial in the achievement of dreams — being seen, as Plavotic highlighted:
“I think a step further in European handball will be my next step. I hope so. And I think this tournament is the perfect space to be seen by every club, and I hope this step will be taken in the future.”
While Lindemann, Fonkeng and Plavotic may have opportunity to significantly develop at home, Seven sets her sights outside of Türkiye’s borders.
“My main goal, my purpose, is to play abroad in different countries and experience new teams. So far, I feel good. I will try to play better. This is a big stage for me and for my teammates. I am thinking that I played good so far, but I have to keep going, play good and show myself on this stage. I hope I will make it true — that dream for myself — and I will succeed.”