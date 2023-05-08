Excitement builds for Tuesday's EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 draw
After the EHF Champions League quarter-finals were completed last weekend, all eyes will turn to the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 on 3/4 June in Budapest. The semi-final pairings are going to be determined during the draw already on Tuesday 9 May at 18:00 CEST at the AMC Networks International studio in the Hungarian capital.
This year's competition is bound to go down in the history books as two Hungarian teams vie for the EHF Champions League trophy. The four teams that remain in the running for the coveted prize are Team Esbjerg (DEN), FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN), Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) and Vipers Kristiansand (NOR).
The MVM Dome in Budapest is set to host the pinnacle event of the EHF Champions League Women, and the forthcoming draw will decide which teams will face each other in this highly anticipated competition. With a seating capacity of 20,022, the MVM Dome is poised to be packed with enthusiastic spectators.
The draw promises to be an exciting event, with top handball talent from each of the four participating clubs in attendance. FTC's Emily Bölk and Györ's Sandra Toft will be on hand, while Vipers' Jamina Roberts and Team Esbjerg's Nora Mørk will join the proceedings remotely.
The draw will be conducted by the EHF First Vice-President Predrag Boskovic.
All media representatives will be able to follow the draw for the highlight event of the season live on EHFTV * and Home of Handball YouTube channel * with live tweets on the official Twitter channel, @ehfcl .
The draw will also be available live in the following countries:
BIH – Arenasport
CRO – Arenasport
CZE – Sport2
DEN – Viaplay
FRA – Eurosport
FIN – Viaplay
GEO – Silknet
HUN – Sport1
ITA - Eleven sports
ISR – Sport1
MENA – Ontime Sports
NED – Ziggo
NOR – V Sport+
POL – Eurosport
ROU – Prima Sport 2, Digi Sport 3
SLO – Arenasport 1
SRB – Arenasport
SVK – Sport2
SWE – Viaplay
Worldwide – EHFTV/Home of Handball Youtube *
*Geo-blocking may apply