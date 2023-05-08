20220719 Draw Story
EHF Champions League

Excitement builds for Tuesday's EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 draw 

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation08 May 2023, 11:00

After the EHF Champions League quarter-finals were completed last weekend, all eyes will turn to the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 on 3/4 June in Budapest. The semi-final pairings are going to be determined during the draw already on Tuesday 9 May at 18:00 CEST at the AMC Networks International studio in the Hungarian capital.

This year's competition is bound to go down in the history books as two Hungarian teams vie for the EHF Champions League trophy. The four teams that remain in the running for the coveted prize are Team Esbjerg (DEN), FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN), Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) and Vipers Kristiansand (NOR).  

The MVM Dome in Budapest is set to host the pinnacle event of the EHF Champions League Women, and the forthcoming draw will decide which teams will face each other in this highly anticipated competition. With a seating capacity of 20,022, the MVM Dome is poised to be packed with enthusiastic spectators. 

The draw promises to be an exciting event, with top handball talent from each of the four participating clubs in attendance. FTC's Emily Bölk and Györ's Sandra Toft will be on hand, while Vipers' Jamina Roberts and Team Esbjerg's Nora Mørk will join the proceedings remotely. 

The draw will be conducted by the EHF First Vice-President Predrag Boskovic.  

All media representatives will be able to follow the draw for the highlight event of the season live on  EHFTV * and  Home of Handball YouTube channel * with live tweets on the official Twitter channel,  @ehfcl  .   

The draw will also be available live in the following countries:   

BIH – Arenasport

CRO – Arenasport 

CZE – Sport2

DEN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport

FIN – Viaplay

GEO – Silknet

HUN – Sport1

ITA - Eleven sports

ISR – Sport1

MENA – Ontime Sports

NED – Ziggo

NOR – V Sport+

POL – Eurosport

ROU – Prima Sport 2, Digi Sport 3

SLO – Arenasport 1

SRB – Arenasport 

SVK – Sport2

SWE – Viaplay 

Worldwide – EHFTV/Home of Handball Youtube * 

*Geo-blocking may apply

Konyaalti
Previous Article Antalya win EHF European Cup
20230508 ELW Ikast Iversen Feature
Next Article Iversen and Ikast look to finish off a perfect season

Latest news

More News