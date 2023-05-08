Excitement builds for Tuesday's EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 draw 

The MVM Dome in Budapest is set to host the pinnacle event of the EHF Champions League Women, and the forthcoming draw will decide which teams will face each other in this highly anticipated competition. With a seating capacity of 20,022, the MVM Dome is poised to be packed with enthusiastic spectators.

The draw promises to be an exciting event, with top handball talent from each of the four participating clubs in attendance. FTC's Emily Bölk and Györ's Sandra Toft will be on hand, while Vipers' Jamina Roberts and Team Esbjerg's Nora Mørk will join the proceedings remotely.

The draw will be conducted by the EHF First Vice-President Predrag Boskovic.

All media representatives will be able to follow the draw for the highlight event of the season live on EHFTV * and Home of Handball YouTube channel * with live tweets on the official Twitter channel, @ehfcl .

The draw will also be available live in the following countries:

BIH – Arenasport

CRO – Arenasport

CZE – Sport2

DEN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport

FIN – Viaplay

GEO – Silknet

HUN – Sport1

ITA - Eleven sports

ISR – Sport1

MENA – Ontime Sports

NED – Ziggo

NOR – V Sport+

POL – Eurosport

ROU – Prima Sport 2, Digi Sport 3

SLO – Arenasport 1

SRB – Arenasport

SVK – Sport2

SWE – Viaplay

Worldwide – EHFTV/Home of Handball Youtube *

*Geo-blocking may apply