Fan guide for EHF FINAL4 Women 2025

Tickets
Tickets for EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 matches on both Saturday, 31 May and Sunday, 1st June are still available for purchase.
Tickets can be purchased online here.
On-site ticket sales will also be available at the ticket office at the MVM Dome on Saturday, 31 May, between 12:00 and 19:00 CEST, and Sunday, 1 June, between 12:00 and 15:00 CEST.
EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 schedule
Saturday 31 May
12:00: Fan zone opens
13:00: MVM Dome opens
14:45: Pre-match show
15:00: Semi-final 1 – Győri Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
17:45 Pre-match show
18:00: Semi-final 2 – Metz Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
21:00: Fan zone closes
Sunday 1 June
12:00: Fan zone opens
13:00: MVM Dome opening
14:45 Pre-match show
15:00: 3/4 placement match
17:45 Pre-match show
18:00: Final match
21:00: Fan zone closes
On 31 May and 1 June, the fan zone and matches can be visited only with valid EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 match tickets
Information for fans arriving to the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025
The EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 will take place this weekend at the MVM Dome in Budapest. Below is some important information about the event that will help to enhance the fan experience for all attendees.
We ask fans arriving to the event to respect all rules during the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 in order to make the event a lasting experience for all handball fans.
We ask all ticket holders, if possible, to arrive at the arena by public transportation, as parking is limited at the arena and is possible only in the surrounding streets, with limited opportunities.
There are limited parking spaces available in the area of MVM Dome, and advance ticket purchase is required.
How to get to the arena
Fans can easily get to the MVM Dome by tram 1 and metro line 3 (stop: Népliget metro station). The arena can also be reached from Ecseri út by trams 3, 37 and 69 and on foot from the Ecseri út metro station (metro line 3). From Liszt Ferenc International Airport, you can take bus 200E directly to the MVM Dome (Népliget metro station stop).
The arena address is: MVM Dome, 1091 Budapest, 9th district, Üllői út 133-135.