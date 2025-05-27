Fan guide for EHF FINAL4 Women 2025

Entry

Tickets are valid for two days, allowing one entry per day. Tickets purchased for the EHF FINAL4 2025 can be presented printed on paper or on a functioning mobile phone with an undamaged screen at the entrance, as long as the barcode is clearly readable and valid entry is granted.

Spectators who wish to leave the MVM Dome may only re-enter with a wristband issued by the organisers. Wristbands can be collected at the entry points. We inform spectators that they can enter MVM Dome through the main entrance, as well as gates I, III and VI, and the gate opening time is 13:00 CEST on both days.

Please only occupy the seat indicated on your ticket.

We would like to draw to the attention of fans that baggage checks will be carried out before entering the arena and the fan zone, and that no bags bigger than A4 size may be brought into the facility. Banners and molinos may be brought into the arena, however, the security service will carry out a special check on them, as well as other fan equipment (drums, megaphones, etc.) and may prohibit the entry of such items in case of violation of the rules. Prohibited items or packages larger than A4 size must be placed in an external deposit box, the cost of which is 3,500 HUF.

Please arrive on time to facilitate the entry process. All fans are reminded to keep their tickets for Sunday's matches.

Cashless Arena

We would like to draw to the attention of all fans that the MVM Dome's cafeterias and merchandising stations are cashless. Payments can only be made by card in the cafeterias and these stores.

There is also a cloakroom inside the building, the fee is 500 HUF, and the arena buffets operate a re-cup system with a one-time fee for a glass at 600 HUF. Further information on the re-cup system can be found here.

Further information about the MVM Dome and the event hall can be found on the arena's website and Facebook page.

Photos © Jure Erzen