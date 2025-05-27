Fan guide for EHF FINAL4 Women 2025

The EHF FINAL4 Women is so much more than four top-class handball matches! Every year, the MVM Dome in Budapest turns into a weekend-long festival of handball, full of events and activities that keep fans coming back for more every year, and the 2025 edition on 31 May and 1 June will be no different!

Fans attending the event can use the information below as a guide for everything going on at the EHF FINAL4 2025, including schedules, fan zone information and when you will have your chance to meet your favourite players.

The semi-finals throw off on Saturday, 31 May, but the 11th edition of the event really starts on Friday, 30 May, when the fan zone at the MVM Dome opens at 16:00 CEST, where various activities, food and drink options, and an arena tour await the fans.

Be there in the fan zone to meet your favourite teams and players for the highlight of Friday's schedule; the Meet & Greet starting at 18:00 CEST! Fans can meet the players and coaches of the participating teams of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025, getting autographs or a selfie with their favourite stars.

No ticket for the EHF FINAL4 Women? No problem! A valid ticket is not required for the fan zone on Friday, and entrance is free up to capacity. A valid match ticket will be required to enter the fan zone on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday 30 May - Fan Zone and Meet & Greet Schedule

  • 16:00: Fan zone opens
  • 16:00-17:00: Registration for the arena tour at the main entrance (Gate III, inside the building). The arena tour has a maximum capacity of 70 people.
  • 17:00: Beginning of the arena tour, visiting the iconic places of the MVM Dome behind the scenes, and a photo session with the EHF Champions League trophy
  • 21:00: Fan zone closes

Meet & Greet with the teams:

  • 18:00-18:30: Győri Audi ETO KC
  • 18:30-19:00: Team Esbjerg
  • 19:00-19:30: Odense Håndbold
  • 19:30-20:00: Metz Handball

Fan zone programmes:

  • EHF FINAL4 trophy exhibition
  • Handball-related games and sport activities
  • buffet and street food trucks
  • exhibition of EHF FINAL4 sponsors

The entrance for programmes on 30 May is free. The organisers will allow entry for the fan zone and the Meet & Greet up to capacity.

Tickets

Tickets for EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 matches on both Saturday, 31 May and Sunday, 1st June are still available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

On-site ticket sales will also be available at the ticket office at the MVM Dome on Saturday, 31 May, between 12:00 and 19:00 CEST, and Sunday, 1 June, between 12:00 and 15:00 CEST.

EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 schedule

Saturday 31 May 
12:00: Fan zone opens
13:00: MVM Dome opens
14:45: Pre-match show
15:00: Semi-final 1 – Győri Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
17:45 Pre-match show
18:00: Semi-final 2 – Metz Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
21:00: Fan zone closes

Sunday 1 June
12:00: Fan zone opens
13:00: MVM Dome opening
14:45 Pre-match show
15:00: 3/4 placement match
17:45 Pre-match show
18:00: Final match
21:00: Fan zone closes

On 31 May and 1 June, the fan zone and matches can be visited only with valid EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 match tickets 

Information for fans arriving to the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025

The EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 will take place this weekend at the MVM Dome in Budapest. Below is some important information about the event that will help to enhance the fan experience for all attendees.

We ask fans arriving to the event to respect all rules during the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 in order to make the event a lasting experience for all handball fans.

We ask all ticket holders, if possible, to arrive at the arena by public transportation, as parking is limited at the arena and is possible only in the surrounding streets, with limited opportunities.

There are limited parking spaces available in the area of MVM Dome, and advance ticket purchase is required.

How to get to the arena

Fans can easily get to the MVM Dome by tram 1 and metro line 3 (stop: Népliget metro station). The arena can also be reached from Ecseri út by trams 3, 37 and 69 and on foot from the Ecseri út metro station (metro line 3). From Liszt Ferenc International Airport, you can take bus 200E directly to the MVM Dome (Népliget metro station stop).

The arena address is: MVM Dome, 1091 Budapest, 9th district, Üllői út 133-135.

Entry

Tickets are valid for two days, allowing one entry per day. Tickets purchased for the EHF FINAL4 2025 can be presented printed on paper or on a functioning mobile phone with an undamaged screen at the entrance, as long as the barcode is clearly readable and valid entry is granted.

Spectators who wish to leave the MVM Dome may only re-enter with a wristband issued by the organisers. Wristbands can be collected at the entry points. We inform spectators that they can enter MVM Dome through the main entrance, as well as gates I, III and VI, and the gate opening time is 13:00 CEST on both days.
Please only occupy the seat indicated on your ticket.

We would like to draw to the attention of fans that baggage checks will be carried out before entering the arena and the fan zone, and that no bags bigger than A4 size may be brought into the facility. Banners and molinos may be brought into the arena, however, the security service will carry out a special check on them, as well as other fan equipment (drums, megaphones, etc.) and may prohibit the entry of such items in case of violation of the rules. Prohibited items or packages larger than A4 size must be placed in an external deposit box, the cost of which is 3,500 HUF.

Please arrive on time to facilitate the entry process. All fans are reminded to keep their tickets for Sunday's matches.

Cashless Arena

We would like to draw to the attention of all fans that the MVM Dome's cafeterias and merchandising stations are cashless. Payments can only be made by card in the cafeterias and these stores.

There is also a cloakroom inside the building, the fee is 500 HUF, and the arena buffets operate a re-cup system with a one-time fee for a glass at 600 HUF. Further information on the re-cup system can be found here.

Further information about the MVM Dome and the event hall can be found on the arena's website and Facebook page.

Photos © Jure Erzen

