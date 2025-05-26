How to follow the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025

Watch the action live

The EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 matches are available to watch on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply) and at local broadcasters. Take a look at the list of live broadcasters below, correct as of 22 May.

ARG – Team Brutus*

ARG – FOX

AUT – DAZN

AUT – DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**

AUT – DYN

BIH – Arena Sport

BRA - 7M Handebol Total

CRO – Arena Sport

CAN – DAZN

CZE – AMC

DEN – DR

DEN – Viaplay

ESP – DAZN

FAR – Viaplay

FIN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport

GEO – Silknet

GER – DAZN

GER – DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**

GER – DYN

GER – DF1

HUN – AMC

ISL – Livey

ISR - Charlton

ITA – PallamanoTV

JPN – DAZN

KOS – Arena Sport

LTU – Sport 1

MKD – Arena Sport

MNE – Arena Sport

NED – Ziggo

NOR – TV2

NOR – Viaplay

POL – Eurosport

POR – Sport TV

ROU – Digi Sport

ROU – Prima Sport

SRB – Arena Sport

SLO – Arena Sport

SUI – DAZN

SUI – DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**

SUI – DYN

SVK – AMC

SWE – Viaplay

TUR – TRT

TUR – Sports TV

WORLD – EHFTV***

*YouTube channel

**PlutoTV/DAZN Handball FAST channel

***Geo-restrictions may apply

Visit the website and follow the live blog

All the information you need to know for the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 in Budapest is just one click away! Check out the official EHF Champions League website periodically to read previews and reviews of the matches, features with your favourite players and get insights from our team of editors and journalists. Dive deeper into the action by analysing the statistics from each game on the final weekend, available on the dedicated match pages.

Behind-the-scenes updates and immediate reactions from the teams will be provided through our live blog, which starts on Friday 30 May at noon and will stay up for the whole weekend. Read the live blog as the semi-finals and finals action unfolds to stay updated on the go!

