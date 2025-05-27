Hampus Wanne: “Now it's really more about the mental bit”

“It's strange but also fun. You can tell you don't have the same rhythm as you do in the autumn,” says Wanne about this point of the season, when Barça have the familiar task of wrapping up the domestic campaign — in which they are accustomed to being dominant.

“We also have a Copa del Rey to play, the cup, the weekend before. It's three games in three days, which is also tough, so we have that to go in the domestic and then gather as much power as possible until the FINAL4.”

The last time Barça missed the EHF FINAL4 was in 2017/18, when Melvyn Richardson, now part of the Barça squad, took the title with Montpellier, before being named MVP of the 2024 edition as Barça reclaimed the trophy from SC Magdeburg. All in all, Barça have played at 12 of the 15 total EHF FINAL4 events

There is a certain art to playing any tournament, and Barça must be considered the masters of the EHF FINAL4.

“You can really feel the tension. It's the biggest event. But then you just try and go and want to win it. That's the important bit, so you have the mentality that you want to win,” says Wanne.

“I was also here last year when we won it. This group has a very special mentality. Even if we can play bad sometimes, the goal is always to try and turn it around so we can win. We never let the focus go from that. And you also know that in the FINAL4, a lot can happen, as we see almost every year. It's so tight, almost all the games. A lot of things can happen.”