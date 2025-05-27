Hampus Wanne: “Now it's really more about the mental bit”
“As we are Barça, we are trying to go and win it all, of course,” says wing Hampus Wanne as the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 becomes visible on the horizon, with less than three weeks until throw-off. No team can equal the Spanish powerhouse’s record at the EHF FINAL4 Men — none has more experience, has won more matches, has scored more goals nor taken as many trophies. No matter the season or the squad list, for Barça, there is no goal other than to end the year on top of the podium at the LANXESS arena.
You can really feel the tension. It's the biggest event. But then you just try and go and want to win it. That's the important bit, so you have the mentality that you want to win.