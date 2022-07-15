Faroe Islands earn maiden IHF Men's Junior World Championship berth

After Friday's cross matches at the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022, nine of the 10 teams that will qualify from the championship in Portugal for the 2023 IHF Men's Junior World Championship are known.

On Saturday, either Iceland or Italy will secure the final berth when they meet in the 11-12 placement match.

While Norway have confirmed their worst finish at the M20 EHF EURO — either 15th or 16th place — Hungary and France will tough it out for fifth position after winning their respective games against Germany and Denmark on Friday.

after their 35:32 win against Germany, where Péter Lukács and Tamas Papp scored seven goals each, Hungary are primed for their best finish at the M20 EHF EURO since 2004, when they finished fourth

boosted by a 12-save game from goalkeeper Leo Villain, France progressed to the 5-6 placement match, after a 27:25 win against Denmark, but will still record their worst finish in the competition since finishing seventh in 2014

Slovenia erased a two-goal deficit in the last minute against Iceland to tie the game, 32:32, before proceeding to win on penalties, 37:35, and secure their spot at the IHF Men’s Junior World Championship

Poland have avoided finishing in last place, like in 2018, with a superb 30:26 comeback win after being two goals down at the break against Montenegro

Norway were handed another blow, as their losing streak grew to five consecutive games after a 22:32 defeat against Croatia. Norway will now try to avoid finishing last for the first time at the M20 EHF EURO

Hakun West av Teignum scored 11 goals for the Faroe Islands, who will now finish either ninth or 10th at the M20 EHF EURO 2022 after securing their fourth win in six games

European berths for 2023 IHF Men’s Junior World Championship almost sealed

With 10 spots guaranteed for European teams at the 2023 IHF Men's Junior World Championship and co-hosts Germany already assured of their spot, this opens up a qualifying spot for the 11th-placed side at the M20 EHF EURO 2022.

This means that Slovenia, the M20 EHF EURO 2018 champions, have already qualified after their win on penalties against Iceland. However, Iceland will have to win against Italy in their last match in the competition to progress to next year’s tournament in Germany and Greece.

Spain, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, Hungary, France, Denmark, Slovenia, Faroe Islands and Germany – as co-hosts - have now qualified. The Faroe Islands have qualified for the IHF Men's Junior World Championship for the first time in history, underlining their huge potential.

Friday's results

Cross matches 5-8

Denmark vs France 25:27 (11:12)

Germany vs Hungary 32:35 (16:19)

Cross matches 9-12

Italy vs Faroe Islands

Slovenia vs Iceland 37:35 (18:19; 32:32) – after a penalty shootout

Cross matches 13-16

Croatia vs Norway 32:22 (16:8)

Poland vs Montenegro 30:26 (14:16)