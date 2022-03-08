First victory for Presov since almost five months
Both sides had already known their fate that they miss the Last 16, but Pfadi Winterthur and TATRAN Presov showed morale and the will to win their last international match of the season. In a thrilling final game, Presov took their first victory since the opener on 19 October 2021, when they had beaten Irun 27:25. In between, the Slovak champions had lost all eight matches. The final result of 31:27 does not reflect the close rundown of the match.
GROUP A:
Pfadi Winterthur (SUI) vs. TATRAN Presov (SVK) 27:31 (12:14)
- Presov finish on four points, while Pfadi’s only victory in the group phase remains the 33:29 at Presov in the reverse fixture
- a perfect start of Sergio Lopez Garcia provided the visitors with a clear 8:3 advantage before a time-out of Pfadi coach Goran Cvetkovic woke up the Swiss champions
- 19-year-old Noam Leupold steered Winterthur to a great comeback, his third of eight goals was the equalizer for 9:9, and his strike to make it 12:11 was Winterthur’s first lead
- from that moment on, the match was a thriller, as Presov could not keep their three-goal lead from right after the break, but Pfadi’s last lead was 21:20
- a 5:1 run in the last five minutes from 26:26 to 31:27 finally decided the match, in which Oliver Rabek was Presov’s best scorer by eight goals
Season-high for Georgian talent
Giorgi Tskhovrebadze is the biggest talent in Georgian handball. He was discovered by the scouts of Montpellier Handball as a youth player at 16. Two years later, he was part of Montpellier’s squad in the French League and in the EHF Champions League. After three seasons, both sides had found out that his development would accelerate if Tskhovrebadze gets more playing time somewhere, that place being Winterthur. In four European League matches he had scored 16 goals, including six against two-time EHF Cup winners Füchse. In the final group match, Tskhovrebadze was on fire and scored his season-high seven goals.
I wished to win the last match of the group stage. We have a lot of injured players; for the team this victory is very important. The 7:6 was our tactic - we didn't have enough people, only three back players. We couldn't run like Pfadi.