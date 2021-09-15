Five teams to compete for place at W17/W19 EHF EURO 2023

Five national teams are set to meet in Serbia in November 2021 to compete for one place at the Women’s 17 and the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2023.

The four participants alongside hosts Serbia are: Austria, Iceland, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

The winners of the two W17 EHF Championships in the summer of 2021 – Netherlands, who won the event in Georgia, and North Macedonia, who triumphed at the tournament in Lithuania – have qualified for the W17 EHF EURO 2023 as well as the W19 EHF EURO 2023.

One place is still available in both the W17 and the W19 European Championship in 2023.

Austria, Slovakia, and Slovenia as the three teams that finished 14th to 16th at the W17 EHF EURO 2021 in Montenegro, as well as Serbia and Iceland as the losing finalists of the two EHF Championships 2021 are now competing in a newly created, so-called ‘in-between competition’, taking place in the national team week in November.

The five teams will compete in a round-robin format, so all sides will play against each other once, with the top-ranked team earning the ticket to the W17 and W19 EHF EURO 2023.

The competition is a fair way to allocate the open spot and give the teams an equal chance to earn promotion to, or stay on, the EHF EURO level.

‘In-between competition’ – qualification to W17/W19 EHF EURO 2023:

22-27 November 2021, Serbia