Flensburg seal first place with win over Ystads
Flensburg sealed first place in EHF European League Men group B with a 30:23 win over Ystads IF HF, as Valur became the third qualified team, with a clear 40:31 win over PAUC Handball.
GROUP B
SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Ystads IF HF (SWE) 30:23 (12:13)
Needing a win to secure the first place in the group, Flensburg did not have their best start, being down 2:6 after only nine minutes. However, it was a wake up call for the German powerhouse, who mounted an impressive comeback. Key was an excellent performance from goalkeeper Benjamin Buric, who saved 16 shots for a 41 per cent saving efficiency. Flensburg, whose top scorer was Mads Mensah Larsen, with nine goals, outscored Ystads 18:10 in the second half to clinch their eighth win in nine games and secure the first place in the group.
TM Benidorm (ESP) vs FTC (HUN) 23:27 (9:14)
FTC extended their unbeaten streak to three games and made a huge step towards a Last 16 berth, taking an impressive 27:23 win against Benidorm. Back Bence Nagy was once again his team’s top scorer, with eight goals, as FTC jumped to fourth in the group, leapfrogging PAUC Handball. The Hungarian side handed Benidorm their sixth loss in eight games, and the Spanish team is now eliminated from contention in their first-ever European season.
We could have done better in attack but our defence was able to stop Benidorm, there was always the second player to assist. We will celebrate this first away victory.
Valur (ISL) vs PAUC Handball (FRA) 40:31 (19:16)
How the tides have turned for PAUC Handball. The French side lost once in their first four matches in the group, but a five-game loss quickly ensued, a streak which was not matched by any other side so far. The last loss came against Valur in a pivotal clash for both sides, with the Icelandic side sealing a 40:31 win. PAUC only led briefly in the first five minutes of the game, but Valur found themselves in great form to take their second win in a row and seal a Last 16 berth. PAUC will now face a crunch tie against Benidorm in the last round as they are fifth, two points behind FTC, with the final place in the knockout rounds decided next week. In case of a tie on points, the overall goal difference will decide the qualified team.