Flensburg seal first place with win over Ystads

GROUP B

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Ystads IF HF (SWE) 30:23 (12:13)

Needing a win to secure the first place in the group, Flensburg did not have their best start, being down 2:6 after only nine minutes. However, it was a wake up call for the German powerhouse, who mounted an impressive comeback. Key was an excellent performance from goalkeeper Benjamin Buric, who saved 16 shots for a 41 per cent saving efficiency. Flensburg, whose top scorer was Mads Mensah Larsen, with nine goals, outscored Ystads 18:10 in the second half to clinch their eighth win in nine games and secure the first place in the group.

TM Benidorm (ESP) vs FTC (HUN) 23:27 (9:14)

FTC extended their unbeaten streak to three games and made a huge step towards a Last 16 berth, taking an impressive 27:23 win against Benidorm. Back Bence Nagy was once again his team’s top scorer, with eight goals, as FTC jumped to fourth in the group, leapfrogging PAUC Handball. The Hungarian side handed Benidorm their sixth loss in eight games, and the Spanish team is now eliminated from contention in their first-ever European season.