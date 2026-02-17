Former heroes on show as usual when Kielce meet Veszprém in MOTW

16 EHF EURO participants – eight each from both sides – will meet in the first Match of the Week (MOTW) in 2026, when Industria Kielce host One Veszprém HC on Thursday 19 February at 18:45 CET. The match is celebrating an anniversary, as this will be the 20th duel between the two powerhouses in EHF club competitions.

Veszprém won the reverse fixture on home soil, 35:33, in October, putting the head-to-head stats even more clearly in favour of the Hungarian record champions, who have amassed 12 wins, two draws and six defeats. Veszprém still have mathematical chances to book a direct ticket to the quarter-final, as they are currently in third place, five points below Aalborg Håndbold, occupying second. Kielce are fifth in group A with nine points on their tally.

The excitement and thrill of the Industria Kielce vs One Veszprém HC match-up is not only related to the fierce previous battles, including the legendary 2016 EHF Champions League final, but also due to the fact that many big stars have played for both clubs.