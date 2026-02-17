Former heroes on show as usual when Kielce meet Veszprém in MOTW

Jorge Maqueda is another handball globetrotter. The Spanish right back started his career at Barça, followed by another Spanish club (BM Aragon), before he moved to HBC Nantes for the first time (2013-2015). His next stop was HC Vardar, where he won the EHF Champions League in 2017, before he moved to Hungary — first Szeged (2018-2020), then Veszprém (2022-2022). After another two years at Nantes, he moved to Kielce in 2024, where the 38-year-old left-hander is a cornerstone of the defence.
Straight from Kielce to Veszprém was the way of the Serbian goalkeeper Vladimir Cupara: Arriving from Ademar Leon in 2018, he joined the Polish side for one season (2018/19), before he transferred to Veszprém, where he played for four years until 2023. Since then, he has kept goal at Xavi Pascual’s former club Dinamo Bucuresti.
Even one Polish player was part of the Veszprém squad, but only for one year: Pawel Paczkowski arrived at Kielce at the age of 22, then went on loan first to Motor Zaporozhye, then to Veszprém in the 2019/20 season and then onto Meshkov Brest. In 2022, Paczkowski returned to Kielce where he stayed for another two years before heading to Japan, where he now plays for Brave Kings Kariya.
Photos © www.pekaroland.hu, tomaszfafara.pl