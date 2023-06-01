Pacy and efficient wings make the cut for EHF Excellence Awards

The players selected in the final ballot were shortlisted through several criteria. First, the performances in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, where a team of the round was named at the end of each week, with the top three players from each position who received the most nominations by the end of the quarter-finals making the list.

For the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship the members of the All-star Team were all nominated, while additional players who performed in the EHF European League (one per position), as well as EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers and national team matches (maximum three per position), got themselves on the shortlist.

Players, coaches and selected media as well as fans are eligible to participate with each group’s votes accounting for 25 per cent of the overall result for every position. You can vote for your favourite via the Home of Handball app.

Right wing

Niclas Ekberg – Sweden / THW Kiel

the only wing in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League to have been nominated five times in the team of the round, in rounds 3, 7 and 11 of the group phase and in the second legs of the play-offs and the quarter-finals

scored 65 goals from 93 shots for THW Kiel in this season’s European premium competition to be his side’s second-best scorer with one goal less than Harald Reinkind

selected in the All-Star team at the IHF Men’s World Championship, where he scored 34 goals for Sweden, which finished on the fourth place in the final standings

Blaz Janc - Slovenia / Barça

a key cog in Barça’s team which went undefeated in the Champions League, scoring 44 goals on his team’s journey to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

scored 24 goals for Slovenia in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, helping his side seal a ticket for Germany, despite playing only four games in group 7 where Slovenia faced Montenegro, Bosnia Herzegovina and Kosovo

named in the team of the round for rounds 3 and 4 in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, when Slovenia beat Montenegro twice to seal their place at the EHF EURO 2024

Hans Lindberg – Denmark / Füchse Berlin

scored 47 goals in the EHF European League Men this season for Füchse Berlin, winning his third European trophy, after the Champions League in 2013 and the EHF Cup in 2018

part of the Denmark team that won the 2023 World Championship, sealing his third world title with the Scandinavian side and scoring six goals in the competition

at 41 years old, he became the all-time Bundesliga scorer this season, with 2,907 goals, beating the previous record set by Korea’s Kyung-Shin Yoon, who had 2,905 goals

Arkadiusz Moryto – Poland / Barlinek Industria Kielce