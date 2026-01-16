Georgia chase new EHF EURO memories as Tsintsadze's moment lives on

Before they face off against Croatia on Saturday at 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV, in the opening match of group E in Malmö, the Georgian squad took a trip down memory lane to relive their best moment — celebrating a historic win at the European championship.

It came in the final group phase match in Mannheim, Germany when Georgia clashed with Bosnia and Herzegovina in a tight match. Their opponents made a blistering start and opened a five-goal lead, but once Georgia caught up, the match turned into a back-and-forth battle — until goalkeeper Zurab Tsintsadze stepped into the spotlight.

Not only did the Georgian goalkeeper make seven saves at 36.8 per cent efficiency to earn the Player of the Match award, he also produced a moment that went viral. Tsintsadze intercepted a pass, sprinted into attack and delivered an assist that proved decisive in Georgia's 22:19 win.