Georgia chase new EHF EURO memories as Tsintsadze's moment lives on

Close to the action was line player Erekle Arsenashvili, who had a smile on his face as they returned to their defence after the Tsintsadze show. Arsenashvili remembers the moment vividly.
“We were all asking to him to just pass us the ball. Those were huge emotions, you know, when a goalkeeper is making a move nobody expects. Even us, we were frozen for a second on the court. It ended up well and moments like this, full of emotions gives you a lot of energy. Hopefully, there will be more of them, at this EURO too,” he says.
Georgia will need to find those moments against three strong opponents in group E. Once again, they face Sweden and the Netherlands, with Croatia added to the mix, a challenging group for coach Tite Kalandadze's side.
“We are happy that the we are in this group. Facing tougher opponents is a celebration, not just for us, but for Georgian handball fans. It’s an opportunity to play against the best teams,” says the 29-year-old goalkeeper, who plays club handball in Poland for KPR Legionowo.