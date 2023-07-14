Grandstand finish in Kosovo awaits W19 Championship semi-finalists

At 16:45 CEST, group A winners Italy will look to maintain their 100 percent record in the competition against group B runners-up Poland.

Italy scored 149 goals in their four preliminary round encounters; putting at least 40 goals past Kosovo and Finland, respectively, before another comfortable win, this time against Great Britain.

Slovakia pushed them hard in the final round of fixtures, but Italy proved too strong again, winning 31:27.

Poland were too strong for Israel (37:21) and overpowered Latvia (17:47) but came up short against Austria, losing by 11 goals to finish second in the four-team group. They will have to rediscover their form quickly to challenge the impressive Italians.

Neighbours Austria and Slovakia meet in the second semi-final, at 19:00 CEST.

Before the defeat of Poland, Austria had beaten Latvia and Israel by 15- and 17-goal margins, respectively to win group B.

Slovakia's route to the last four was much more nervy; after beating Great Britain and Kosovo, they drew 32:32 with Finland.

Their four-goal defeat to Italy almost let Finland overtake them in the standings, but a 41:23 win for Finland over Kosovo was not quite enough, as Slovakia finished with a goal difference that was two goals better than Finland's.

Finland will have to put that behind them as they face Latvia in Saturday's 5-8 cross matches, while Israel play hosts Kosovo. The two winners and two losers of those matches meet on Sunday. Great Britain are eliminated after finishing fifth in group A.

The bronze medal match takes place at 15:45 CEST on Sunday, before the gold medal finale at 18:00 CEST.

Every match of the championship, and all other Younger Age Category tournaments, will be broadcast live on EHFTV.

The winners of each of the two EHF W19 Championships will join the bottom two teams from W19 EHF EURO 2023 in a Qualification Europe Tournament, currently scheduled for November 2023. The winner of this four-team event will take the 14th and final European place at the 2024 W20 World Championship.