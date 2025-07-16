Gros: “To help the young players achieve their dreams”

However, the online training sessions are not only available to players who are part of the RYT programme — anyone can download and use the app, or register for the online training sessions.
“I’ve been in the project since the beginning and I also saw the progression of it very well, and I think it develops so much now with this application. It's so much easier, so much more accessible, and so I think it's very good. I really hope that the young players are using it,” said Gros of her experience throughout her time as a RYT ambassador and what she has learned about her position as a role model.
“For me also, of course, I learned a lot. I met a lot of young girls. You see a bit what they’re struggling with and what are the main things that interest them, so we also learn at the same time, of course. I think it's a really great project. I always am very happy to be a part of it, to be involved in it, hopefully to help the young players achieve their dreams.”
On the app, users can find a diverse collection of specialised digital training sessions covering diverse topics such as nutrition, anti-doping, media, dual career, mental fitness and sports law. Regular webinars featuring RYT ambassadors also address such “game around the game” subjects. For example, Gros recently took part in a webinar alongside Netherlands men’s team player Kay Smits — a fellow right back. The two led a session entitled “Sign your first pro contract” in March.
“I think the young players, they like it. They’re involving them a lot,” said Gros. “It's really good, this combination of a woman and man ambassador at the same time, because then all the players can get a different perspective from different parts and so I think they're very, very enriching.”