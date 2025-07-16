Gros: “To help the young players achieve their dreams”

Launched in 2019, the RYT programme is designed to assist young players in their holistic development, encouraging them to understand how different elements away from the court impact their performance on it and the possibility for a sustainable career at the top level.

“I just remembered myself at that age, when I literally knew nothing, and thinking of having such a chance to help, to share the experience,” said Vyakhireva of her motivation to become a RYT ambassador. “I just put myself in their shoes and I was like, ‘yeah, I'm definitely doing it.’ I'm happy to help and I'm happy to bring my impact and anything, and if it helps, great.”

The W19 EHF EURO event in Podgorica was the first of the summer 2025 sessions. The event at the W19 EHF Championship in Telavi, Georgia will be held on 19 July. After that, the spotlight will turn to the U17 age category, where there will be sessions at both the EHF EURO — again in Podgorica — and EHF Championship, in Pristina.

By the end of the summer, a total of 314 young players will have participated in the sessions. They will then be part of the RYT programme on an ongoing basis, with invitations to camps and access to online training sessions.

"I liked how open and motivated the ambassadors were and how they gave us the freedom to ask them about anything. It was very nice to hear about their experiences and to be able to interact with them. So I liked it a lot," said U19 Switzerland goalkeeper Seraina Kuratli.

"It means a lot to me that I was able to experience this again after the last EURO and the camp in Vienna. To meet different ambassadors every time is very cool because you meet new people and hear different stories. I think every player can profit a lot of it."