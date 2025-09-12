Registration open for EHF Grassroots Convention 2026

Registration open for EHF Grassroots Convention 2026

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
12 September 2025, 15:45

The European Handball Federation (EHF) can announce that registration is now open for the EHF Grassroots Convention 2026, which will be held on 22 and 23 January in Malmö, Sweden, running alongside the Men's EHF EURO 2026 in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

The EHF Grassroots Convention is the second of its kind, following on from the inaugural edition in 2024 which also ran in tandem with the Men's EHF EURO.

The convention will be held at the Malmö Arena Hotel and will begin on the morning of Thursday 22 January, and the one-and-a-half day event will finish at 12:00 CET on Friday 23 January.

More than 15 speakers from the world of handball and experts from other sports will be sharing their knowledge at the event, with participants offered plenty of opportunities for discussion and networking.

The speakers will provide their expertise on subjects including;

  • youth academies and best practice models
  • athlete development pathways
  • grassroots development strategies 
  • mental health and injury prevention 
  • women in leadership

Various packages are available to choose from when registering. For more information on the packages, registering, the confirmed speakers so far and the convention programme, click here.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

WC25 CRO DEN NOR EHF Respect Your Talent 2025 UH28744 UH
kolektiff
EURO24W Women’S Handball Conference UH23811 UH
kolektiff
WC25 CRO DEN NOR EHF Respect Your Talent 2025 UH18689 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Grassroots Conference NT19367 NT
kolektiff
CLW25 SF1 Gy├Âri Audi ETO KC Vs Team Esbjerg A0A1114 AM
Previous Article MOTW quiz: How well do you know Bruna de Paula?

Latest news

More News