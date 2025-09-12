Registration open for EHF Grassroots Convention 2026

The EHF Grassroots Convention is the second of its kind, following on from the inaugural edition in 2024 which also ran in tandem with the Men's EHF EURO.

The convention will be held at the Malmö Arena Hotel and will begin on the morning of Thursday 22 January, and the one-and-a-half day event will finish at 12:00 CET on Friday 23 January.

More than 15 speakers from the world of handball and experts from other sports will be sharing their knowledge at the event, with participants offered plenty of opportunities for discussion and networking.

The speakers will provide their expertise on subjects including;

youth academies and best practice models

athlete development pathways

grassroots development strategies

mental health and injury prevention

women in leadership

