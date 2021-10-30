Györ claim commanding win against Sävehof

Györi Audi ETO KC remain the only team in the current DELO EHF Champions League season to boast a perfect record. On Saturday, the Hungarian heavyweights claimed their sixth straight victory in style, defeating IK Sävehof, 41:19.

GROUP B

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 41:19 (20:9)

Jamina Roberts opened the scoring after 40 seconds, but it was Sävehof's only lead during the match

Györ hit the 20-goal mark before half-time, as their free-flowing attack powered them to a 20:9 lead at the break

ten players from the home side put their names on the scoresheet, with former Sävehof's player Linn Blohm being the best with seven goals

the Swedish team suffered their biggest ever defeat in the competition and is still ranked sixth in group B with four points

Roberts, who netted five time in this match, increased her tally in the competition to 42 and took the provisional lead in the scorers list.

New milestone for Györ

The Hungarian team not only claimed their biggest win and scored the biggest number of goals in the current season, but also reached a new milestone.

Shortly before the break, Linn Blohm scored the home side's 19th goal of the match, which was Györ's 7,000th goal in the DELO EHF Champions League. They became the third team after Krim and Buducnost to do it.