Mørk helps Vipers make strong comeback

In the first half, Krim Mercator Ljubljana seemed to be on the way to their first home win of the season. Yet, led by the unstoppable Nora Mørk, Vipers Kristiansand greatly improved after the break and celebrated a 27:26 victory.

GROUP B

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 26:27 (16:10)

Krim led by nine goals (15:6) in the 26th minute before Vipers somewhat closed the gap before half-time

the title holders from Norway continued their chase in the second half, and Nora Mørk's goal in minute 47 put them in front for the first time, 20:19

Mørk, who scored just twice in the first half, played a key role in her team's resurgence, finishing the match with 11 goals. Her last goal 24 seconds from full time made the score 27:25 before Krim's Alja Varagic sealed the final score from a free throw after the buzzer

Krim's goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart recorded 18 saves for a 40 per cent efficiency, while her teammate Tjasa Stanko scored five of her six goals before the break

Vipers earned their maiden away points in the season, while Krim are yet to claim their first points at home

Derepasko denied win on debut

Four defeats in five previous matches led to the change of coach at Krim – Uros Bregar stepped down and was replaced by his former assistant Nataliya Derepasko, who made her debut against Vipers.

In the first half, it looked like her team was bound to win, as Krim played with fresh energy and had a big advantage against the defending champions. However, the home side could not continue in the same way after the break, so Derepasko will have to wait for her first win in a new role.