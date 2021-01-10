Györ extend unbeaten run with victory at Valcea

In their first DELO EHF Champions League fixture in 2021, Györi Audi ETO KC looked as powerful as ever. At SCM Ramnicu Valcea, the Hungarian side claimed a comfortable 37:20 victory and extended their superb unbeaten run to 46 matches.

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 20:37 (12:19)

Györ led 3:0 already by the third minute, and although Valcea reduced the deficit to 3:2, the Hungarian team pulled clear at 11:5 midway through the first half

having a seven-goal advantage at the break, the visitors opened the second half with a 5:0 run, further extending their lead

the top scorer of the game Veronica Kristiansen netted seven of her nine goals in the first half

Györ consolidated their lead in the group, as they now have 16 points, two more than the second-placed Brest

Valcea remain the only team in the whole competition with no points, as they suffered a sixth straight defeat

Champions show their quality

Four of Györ’s players won gold medals at the recent EHF EURO 2020 with Norway, and at Valcea they showed their high level once again. While Veronica Kristiansen, Stine Oftedal and Kari Brattset combined for 14 goals, it was Silje Solberg who shone in goal, recording 15 saves.