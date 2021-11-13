Györ make it seven wins in a row

Györi Audi ETO KC reached the midway point of the DELO EHF Champions League group stage with a perfect record, having won all seven matches.

On Saturday, the Hungarian heavyweights proved too strong for Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK, handing the Turkish side a 37:20 defeat.

GROUP B

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) 37:20 (19:9)

Kastamonu were never in reach throughout the match, and the opponents were never level after the score was 1:1 in the 2nd minute

Györ were up 8:6 midway through the first half but then enjoyed a 6:0 run and cruised to a commanding ten-goal lead at the break

Ambros Martin had an opportunity to actively rotate his team, and all 12 court players of the home team had already found their names on the scoresheet after the first 30 minutes

the second half was somewhat tighter, yet Györ had another 6:0 run in the final eight minutes to clinch a big victory

Jovanka Radicevic once again became Kastamonu's top scorer, netting 11 times from 12 attempts. From Györ, Estelle Nze Minko was the leading scorer with six goals

Big difference between rivals

It was hard to expect a sensation in this battle of antipodes, as arguably the main favourites of the season hosted the debutants who have still failed to earn their maiden points at this level.

While Jovanka Radicevic reached an impressive tally of 11 goals, Györ looked much better as a team, so no wonder they claimed a commanding win. Next week, the Turkish side will try to do better when the rivals meet at Kastamonu, but revenge does not seem likely.