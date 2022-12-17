Györ take hard-fought MOTW victory
After 60 exciting minutes of the Match of the Week in Podgorica, Györi Audi ETO KC claimed a 25:23 victory in a close match against WHC Buducnost BEMAX in the EHF Champions League Women.
As Buducnost fought hard to create a possible surprise, Györ only sealed the deal in the last four minutes of the match. Most of Györ's crucial goals came from their strongest weapon: fast breaks. After losing the first encounter of the season between the two sides 32:19, Buducnost showed a lot of progress under head coach Bojana Popovic.
GROUP B
MOTW: WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 23:25 (12:14)
- after Györ held the lead in the opening minutes of the match, Buducnost equalised with a goal scored by Ivana Godec in the 13th minute (5:5)
- goalkeeper Armelle Attingré's top performance allowed Buducnost to get their first lead in the match, 8:7, as she maintained her save efficiency at 36 per cent throughout the match
- the Hungarian team took advantage of Buducnost's mistakes, which the hosts wanted to keep to the minimum, and went to the break two goals ahead
- even though Györ had a four-goal lead (20:16), Buducnost showed their fighting spirit, woke up and five minutes before the end scored to reduce the deficit to 22:21. But the experienced visitors had more patience for a strong finish, especially in defence
- both teams had a similar attack efficiency in the match; Buducnost finished with an attack efficiency of 49 per cent, while Györ's was 44 per cent
- the Player of the Match award went to goalkeeper Armelle Attingré, who also scored once in the match, while Stine Bredal Oftedal finished as Györ's top scorer with six goals
Goalkeepers star in action-packed MOTW
It is not the only time this season that goalkeepers have made a difference, but on Saturday night they deserve a mention. Buducnost's Armelle Attingré was at the top of her game in a tight contest, and her save efficiency never dropped below 35 per cent as she made 14 saves.
Even though Silje Solberg was not at her usual top level in the first half, she stepped up later in the game. Not only did Solberg save a crucial penalty, preventing Buducnost from reducing the gap to only one goal 10 minutes before the end, but she also ended the match with a 36 per cent save efficiency. While she was taking a rest, Sandra Toft stepped on the court at the beginning of the second half and made the difference with five saves at a 38 per cent efficiency.
I am disappointed – Stine Oftedal is the Player of the Match for me because she solved all the attacks in decisive moments. She had vision when it was most needed. We had a great chance, unfortunately, but we didn't use it.
Buducnost fight for 60 minutes in every match. They managed to get back into the match several times, even though we had a three or four goal lead. The two points are the most important thing.