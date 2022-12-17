Györ take hard-fought MOTW victory

GROUP B

MOTW: WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 23:25 (12:14)

after Györ held the lead in the opening minutes of the match, Buducnost equalised with a goal scored by Ivana Godec in the 13th minute (5:5)

goalkeeper Armelle Attingré's top performance allowed Buducnost to get their first lead in the match, 8:7, as she maintained her save efficiency at 36 per cent throughout the match

the Hungarian team took advantage of Buducnost's mistakes, which the hosts wanted to keep to the minimum, and went to the break two goals ahead

even though Györ had a four-goal lead (20:16), Buducnost showed their fighting spirit, woke up and five minutes before the end scored to reduce the deficit to 22:21. But the experienced visitors had more patience for a strong finish, especially in defence

both teams had a similar attack efficiency in the match; Buducnost finished with an attack efficiency of 49 per cent, while Györ's was 44 per cent

the Player of the Match award went to goalkeeper Armelle Attingré, who also scored once in the match, while Stine Bredal Oftedal finished as Györ's top scorer with six goals

Lucky that stealing is legal in handball, Stine Bredal Oftedal 😉#ehfcl @audietokc_gyor pic.twitter.com/GJdIPHPy6G — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 17, 2022

Goalkeepers star in action-packed MOTW

It is not the only time this season that goalkeepers have made a difference, but on Saturday night they deserve a mention. Buducnost's Armelle Attingré was at the top of her game in a tight contest, and her save efficiency never dropped below 35 per cent as she made 14 saves.

Even though Silje Solberg was not at her usual top level in the first half, she stepped up later in the game. Not only did Solberg save a crucial penalty, preventing Buducnost from reducing the gap to only one goal 10 minutes before the end, but she also ended the match with a 36 per cent save efficiency. While she was taking a rest, Sandra Toft stepped on the court at the beginning of the second half and made the difference with five saves at a 38 per cent efficiency.