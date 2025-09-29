Handball by numbers: A look at women in the game

A further step of the Hand2Girls project is the Hand4Girls concept, where smaller groups of four can play, allowing more clubs to form girls’ teams and overcoming the issue of limited player numbers. A similar concept is the regulation for boys to be able to play in girls’ competitions — in U12 and U14 age groups, up to two boys can play on the field in the girls’ competitions, which means that clubs that may struggle with enough players for a girls’ team can still participate.
On the senior level, Belgium aims to make the women’s competition more accessible to those with busy schedules by offering a half season.
In Portugal, regional associations receive funding per registered athlete, with double support provided per female athlete. In addition, there is differentiated support for entries in women’s senior competitions.
In Latvia, the focus is on youth handball competitions and educational seminars for coaches and referees. In addition, earlier in 2025, Latvia collaborated with their Baltic neighbours, Lithuania and Estonia, as well as Finland, to organise a training camp for youth female players — a current example of ongoing initiatives.
At the start of March, Serbia announced the appointment of 2013 World Championship silver medallist Sanja Vujevic, nee Damnjanovic, as advisor for the development of women’s national teams.
These are just some of the initiatives underway as European handball forges a path forward and aims to grow the women's game and women in the game.
