Handball by numbers: A look at women in the game

Previous and current initiatives have examined and elucidated the role of women in handball and women’s handball in a much broader context, highlighting how there is no doubt that this is a crucial area well beyond the bounds of the sidelines. Those initiatives include the newly launched Her Playground and the two Women’s Handball Conferences organised in conjunction with the EHF EURO 2024 and 2022. Past stories from eurohandball.com, which give evidence to the importance of improving female-to-male ratios in handball, have delved into particular topics such as social responsibility in handball, player dropout and the theme of “empowering HERstory.”

To be able to continue forward, understanding the current situation across Europe is vital — to note the positives as well as measure how far there is to go and identify the next steps. In that vein, this article shares the key insights gathered from March to September 2025.

Player numbers in stark contrast to referee and coach figures

Cumulatively across the 29 countries that provided their data up to 29 September, the percentage of registered female players is at 42 per cent. The total figure for the 29 national federations is 1,945,716 registered handball players, of which 826,287 are female.

However, the situation varies significantly by country: