Hausleitner: “We always aim to make women’s handball more visible”

SG BBM Bietigheim are the current titleholders of the EHF European League Women, and this year two teams from Germany are in the semi-finals. Will the title remain in German hands?

Martin Hausleitner: “I am definitely the wrong person to talk to about that. But what we can say: The sporting quality of the competition has stabilised. It has become challenging for teams to reach the final tournament. There are now clubs that have also played in the Champions League. We have achieved what we wanted – to create an attractive platform with the reform of the competition, which includes more games and more nations, and which has also survived Covid-19. We have achieved an immediate increase in value.”

How do you determine this?

Martin Hausleitner: “In terms of visibility, we got more TV deals. And on a competitive level: Nations like France, Romania or Hungary certainly have the ambition to have a participant at the EHF Finals, but it is not the case this year. Accordingly, they will make efforts to be there the next time.”

How do the EHF Finals compare to the other rounds of the competition? The chance of attracting attention seems dramatically higher.

Martin Hausleitner: “You already say it. So far, competition mainly played a role at regional level and for the clubs. With the EHF Finals we can increase international attention. In that sense, it was a logical step to stage the finals on neutral ground and encourage clubs to come there. This is how internationalisation can succeed.”