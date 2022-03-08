Hero Kiko Costa comes through in thrilling match

USAM Nimes were not under pressure with first place being secured. They had the stronger start of the match and held a lead, albeit narrowly, at halftime. However, it was Sporting who finished on top as Kiko Costa (Sporting CP) had a night to remember and scored 11 goals.

In a game not for the faint of heart, the lions overcame and Kiko was the big hero wearing the superhero cape. The Portuguese player showed up when his team needed it most.