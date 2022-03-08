Hero Kiko Costa comes through in thrilling match
USAM Nimes were not under pressure with first place being secured. They had the stronger start of the match and held a lead, albeit narrowly, at halftime. However, it was Sporting who finished on top as Kiko Costa (Sporting CP) had a night to remember and scored 11 goals.
In a game not for the faint of heart, the lions overcame and Kiko was the big hero wearing the superhero cape. The Portuguese player showed up when his team needed it most.
GROUP D
Sporting CP (POR) – USAM Nimes (FRA) 32:30 (17:18)
- USAM Nimes finish in the lead of Group D, while the Portuguese side finish fourth and get a ticket for Last 16
- the French team started better, but Sporting CP never gave up and made an excellent second half
- Remi Desbonnet collected 10 saves during the game
- Kiko Costa scored 11 goals for Sporting CP
- Mohamed Sanad scored eight times for USAM Nimes
It's not how it starts, it's how it ends
With a lot of offensive consistency and with the big talent of a player with only 17 years (Kiko Costa) the magic happened and the lions managed to be the second team in the group to defeat USAM Nimes.
It's important to play fast. In the first half we played well in attack. It's a good victory and now we look to the future. We will play against one of the best teams in the world (SC Madgeburg).