H2H: 2-0-1

Top scorers: Aleks Vlah 6/9 (Slovenia); Amer Sahinovic 6/9, Danijel Stijovic 6/12 (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Domen Makuc was in the spotlights in Koper. The Barça star, MVP of the EHF FINAL4 2026, received his EHF Excellence Awards trophy as the Team of the Season's centre back before the match. And it was Makuc who opened the scoring for Slovenia just minutes later. Slovenia had one win and one defeat when they also met Bosnia and Herzegovina in the EHF EURO Qualifiers four years ago, and they showed from the throw-off that they were determined to stamp their authority on the match right from the start this time. Slovenia soon built a substantial lead of six goals (10:4) in less than 14 minutes. Slovenia kept pressing in the first half and reached half-time with a double-digit advantage. However, the Bosnian visitors were more part of the game after the break and even 'won' the second half 17:16, though they never threatened the home team's victory.