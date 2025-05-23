How digital transformation can boost sports like handball

Right at the start of the event, David Brody, vice-president and global partner management leader for the NBA, impressed the participants with numbers that are unbelievable for the handball community. Brody explained what global growth for the NBA means: 2.5 billion people all over the world follow the 21 NBA social media channels in eight languages on five platforms and the top basketball league is broadcast in 216 countries in 60 languages.

Particularly in Europe and the Middle East, interest is growing more and more. More than 115 NBA matches are held outside USA and Canada and the association has offices on all continents. Some 125 international players are part of NBA squads and, alongside the big US idols, are responsible for this extreme growth.

“It is not only about connecting people all over the world by basketball, but also to spread our culture. NBA is more than a sports league, we are fashion, films, TV, merchandise and many more,” said Brody.

“Our teams directly profit from our global partnerships. The number of global and regional NBA partners constantly increased in the last years.”

Brody said the story of success started in 1992, when for the first time NBA stars were part of the Olympic Games in Barcelona.

“Those games were a push for global basketball. In Europe, many talents wanted to be like Michael Jordan & co., which meant a huge number of new players and many new people who followed NBA basketball throughout the whole world.”