How digital transformation can boost sports like handball

One of the round table topics at the SPOBIS summit also focused on handball and the story of one of the most successful clubs in Europe, four-time Champions League and four-time EHF Cup winners, record German champions and participants at the EHF Finals 2025, THW Kiel.
THW have been a symbol of tradition and success for more than 120 years, but are now entering a new phase in terms of marketing and brand development. With new managing director Alisa Türck — a digital innovation expert for more than 20 years — and supported by the agency Dragon Rouge, experts in corporate branding, THW for example will soon become the first handball club worldwide to stream a virtual reality handball match. They will also be the first handball club to be part of the Roblox platform, a virtual reality experience, mainly used by under-20s.
“Like for all companies, digital transformation is a major challenge for THW,” said Türck. “But by entering new paths we never forget our tradition, which is a huge core of our brand. Therefore, we are creating new business models, new digital activities and our merchandise line to connect tradition to modern time, to create an emotional bridge for our fans.”
The core element of Kiel’s new campaign is the long-term club mascot, the zebra, and its colours black and white, combined it with slogans like “united power”, pointing out the strengths of a zebra, mainly as it comes in a herd.
“Our fans are proud to be part of the zebra herd, therefore it fits perfectly as a design element,” said Türck.
Kiel’s experience and that of the NBA and other sports will certainly be digested after the SPOBIS Sports Club Summit by all delegates, with the aim of bringing handball and other sports to an ever-increasing audience.