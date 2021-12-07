22:42

Benfica certainly looked the happier side after picking up a point against Nantes, but GOG will head into the winter break on top of group B. The Danish side's win earlier in the evening is enough for them to lead the standings on goal difference.

At the other end of the table, Chekhovskie medvedi got off the mark against Cocks.

22:32

Other results

Bidasoa Irun vs Orlen Wisla Plock 28:29

Logroño La Rioja vs PAUC Handball 33:26

Eurofarm Pelister vs Sporting CP 31:25

22:29

Kiril Lazarov – he is in a league of his own.

👑 King Lazarov 👑



At 41, age is truly only a number for the @HBCNantes legend! 👏☄️

22:27

As of the close of play this evening, there is no question about who is the best team in group C. Magdeburg have coasted to a commanding 32:26 victory over Nexe. The German side are top of group C with nine points from their five matches, while Sävehof are now ahead of Nexe in second place on goal difference.

22:23

A thrilling match but somewhat of a tame ending. Thibaud Briet's shot hit the post with 21 seconds remaining, Nantes regathered the ball and they received a free-throw before the buzzer. The direct free-throw was saved but the referees had already deemed that it was taken incorrectly and so the game ends 33:33.

22:15

Rahmel put the ball under Nielsen's lifted leg for his previous goal. On this occasion, he succeeds by going high. The score is now 33:33, there is one minute left and Nantes have called a timeout on what might be their final attack of the game.

22:12

Paulo Moreno equalises for Benfica at 31:31 with under three minutes remaining. Could the points be shared? It is now a distinct possibility!

22:05

Nantes' advantage hit five goals in the 49th minute after Théo Monar stepped up to score his third goal of the game. With less than nine minutes remaining, the French side's lead is back to three goals (30:27).

21:57

Emil Nielsen has made three saves from nine shots for Nantes, but each save has been greeted with a huge roar from the home crowd.

21:55

While the gripping battle between Nantes and Benfica continues in the headline match in group B, Magdeburg appear to have a firm grip on their group C game against Nexe with less than 15 minutes left. The German side lead 28:22.

21:52

Valero Rivera scores two consecutive goals for Nantes, taking his total to eight for the match, and Benfica respond by calling an immediate timeout. Nantes lead 23:22 after just under 42 minutes played.

21:46

Emil Nielsen is now in goal for Nantes and the Danish goalkeeper made his first save of the match a few minutes ago. Kiril Lazarov has also stepped on court for Nantes, but Benfica lead 22:20 after 39 minutes.

21:39

The second half is underway in Magdeburg and Nantes.

Here is Francisco Pereira's intelligent steal and finish that gave Benfica the half-time lead against Nantes!

Francisco Pereira using his 🧠 here and even takes the long route to goal! #ehfel @SLBenfica 🇵🇹

21:33

Other half-time scores

Bidasoa Irun vs Orlen Wisla Plock 11:16

Logroño La Rioja vs PAUC Handball 17:13

Eurofarm Pelister vs Sporting CP 14:13



21:30

Magdeburg's lead at half-time is not quite as big as it looked like it might be after 15 minutes. Fahrudin Melic has led the scoring the Croatian visitors, scoring seven goals in the first half, while Tim Hornke, Philipp Weber and Lukas Mertens have all scored four each for the hosts.

21:27

How quickly things can change in handball! Benfica trailed 6:1 after seven minutes in the first half but they are ahead 17:16 at the break in France. An interception that led to Francisco Pereira's fast break goal in the final minute of the half is why Benfica have the advantage after 30 minutes.

21:18

Ole Rahmel's fast break goal brings Benfica level for the first time in the match (14:14), but Baptiste Damatrin-Bertrand converts from the left wing for Nantes on their next attack. More importantly, Mickael Robin then thwarts Alexis Borges' attempt from the seven-metre line, so Nantes have a slender lead as we enter the final three minutes of the first half.

21:12

Benfica needed to find their feet quickly after Nantes made a strong start – and the Portuguese side certainly have. Nantes' advantage now stands at just one goal, 13:12, and they have called a timeout.

On the subject of Nantes' strong start, here is David Balaguer using his lob skills earlier in the match.

Just listen to that crowd! 🤯💥☄️ Balaguer getting the fans going with this lovely lob! #ehfel @HBCNantes

21:07

One player who is enjoying proceedings in Germany for Magdeburg is goalkeeper Mike Jensen, who has made six saves from 12 shots so far. His latest save from the wing prompted a big celebration from the Danish goalkeeper.

21:04

Meanwhile, in Germany, Magdeburg have already taken control against Nexe. In a 3:0 run for the German side, a behind-the-back pass from Ómar Ingi Magnusson set up Tim Hornke for his fourth goal of the game, the Icelandic right back then scored a goal of his own before providing the assist for Lukas Mertens' fast break goal (10:3). Magdeburg currently lead 12:6 after 15 minutes played.

20:55

Nantes are playing at a fast tempo, there is a great atmosphere in the Hall XXL, and if Benfica do not find their feet quickly, they will have a mountain to climb.

20:53

Spanish right wing David Balaguer has made a storming start for Nantes in the opening seven minutes, scoring three times, and his fellow countryman Valero Rivera has just opened his account to give the French side a 6:1 lead.

20:43

Two big matches are now coming up at 20:45 CET.

Group B: HBC Nantes vs SL Benfica

Group C: SC Magdeburg vs RK Nexe

