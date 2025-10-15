Injury prevention in focus for next EHF webinar

Numerous topics will be addressed in the webinar, including:

how current scientific evidence informs injury prevention strategies

common injury patterns and risk factors in elite and youth handball players

evidence-informed approaches to reducing overuse and acute injuries

the role of load management, movement technique and exercise selection in developing injury-free players

how inter-sport comparisons can guide programme design and athlete monitoring in handball

adaptation of best practices while respecting sport-specific demands

injury prevention strategies across developmental stages, from youth to senior athletes

addressing female-specific risk factors

Participants should register for the webinar here. There will be an opportunity to ask questions in what will be an interactive webinar, moderated by Matej Nekoranec.

Photo: kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar