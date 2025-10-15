Injury prevention in focus for next EHF webinar

15 October 2025, 13:00

The next EHF webinar — Injury Prevention in Handball: Science, Practice and Individualised Approaches — will take place on Thursday 23 October from 13:00 to 14:00 CEST. 

The webinar will feature three experts: Jesper Bencke, head of the Human Movement Analysis Laboratory at Copenhagen University Hospital; Tanja Sarenac, strength and conditioning coach of the Serbia national team; and Robert Novortny, International Ice Hockey Federation Athlete Development Advisor and CEO and co-founder of Athletix Testing.

Numerous topics will be addressed in the webinar, including:

  • how current scientific evidence informs injury prevention strategies
  • common injury patterns and risk factors in elite and youth handball players
  • evidence-informed approaches to reducing overuse and acute injuries
  • the role of load management, movement technique and exercise selection in developing injury-free players
  • how inter-sport comparisons can guide programme design and athlete monitoring in handball
  • adaptation of best practices while respecting sport-specific demands
  • injury prevention strategies across developmental stages, from youth to senior athletes
  • addressing female-specific risk factors

Participants should register for the webinar here. There will be an opportunity to ask questions in what will be an interactive webinar, moderated by Matej Nekoranec. 

Photo: kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar

