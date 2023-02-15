Kielce book their quarter-final ticket

GROUP B

Industria Kielce (POL) vs. Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 33:28 (15:15)

In a fully equal first half, Kielce were ahead to start, but in the 20th minute Aalborg edged ahead. For the remainder of the half they took the lead five times, but always with only a one goal advantage.

Lukas Sandell and Arkadiusz Moryto were the top scorers of the first half with four goals each. Both goalkeepers did not have much impact in the first 30 minutes, but Kielce’s Andreas Wolff clearly improved after the break, boosting his side with 11 saves in total.

Eight super-strong minutes on both ends of the court were enough for Kielce to break a 17:17 tie and pull ahead easily for a 25:19 lead. Moryto, Artsem Karalek and Igor Karacic were on fire in that crucial period and kept Aalborg from using their traditional best weapon - counter-attacks. Due to Kielce’s high scoring efficiency, the gap remained almost the same until the end.

Five Kielce players scored four or more goals, topped by Arkadiusz Moryto with six strikes, giving him 70 in total for the season.