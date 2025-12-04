The analyses provide an in-depth examination of game dynamics across the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2025, the Women’s 17 EHF EURO 2025, the Women’s 19 EHF Championship and the Women’s 17 EHF Championship, which took place this summer.

The reports, written by EHF experts, deliver a detailed view of tactical behaviours, including defence, goalkeeper performance, offense, transition phases, and individual technical execution.

In the analyses, you can find:

which defensive system and offensive tactics were most often used?

which performance characteristics distinguished the top teams and players in each tournament?

The reports leverage tournament video footage to identify and illustrate specific tactical and technical patterns observed throughout the events. They are designed to function both as an educational resource for coaches and video analysts — supporting the identification of emerging trends — and as preparatory material for upcoming competitions.

Download the reports here.