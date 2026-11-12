Last Champions League Women round of 2026 promises thrills

Last Champions League Women round of 2026 promises thrills

EHF / Danijela Vekić & Sergey Nikolaev
12 November 2026, 11:00

One week after their previous encounters, the 16 teams are ready for the reverse fixtures in round 8 — the last round of the EHF Champions League Women in 2026.

In group A, CSM Bucuresti look to bounce back from a heavy defeat against Brest Bretagne Handball under new head coach Iulia Curea in the Match of the Week on Sunday 15 November at 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV. FTC-Toyota Kovács and head coach Jesper Jensen seek revenge against Team Esbjerg in a battle for the top spot, BV Borussia Dortmund aim to settle the score with OTP Group Buducnost, while RK Krim OTP Group Mercator hope to turn the tables on Sola Håndballklubb.

In group B, Metz Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC look to maintain their unbeaten records, playing against HSG Blomberg-Lippe and Odense Håndbold, respectively. In-form Gloria Bistrita hope to extend their winning run at HC Podravka, while Storhamar Håndball Elite host Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in a Scandinavian duel.

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GROUP A

FTC-Toyota Kovács (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Sunday 15 November, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-1-8
Last match: Team Esbjerg vs FTC-Toyota Kovács, 8 November 2026 (29:26 (15:11))

  • FTC's perfect start to the season came to an end in round 7, as their 26:29 defeat against Esbjerg marked their first loss after six consecutive wins

  • the rematch will also be a battle for the top spot in group A, with both teams level on 12 points

  • the two sides boast almost identical attacking records, with FTC scoring 219 goals and Esbjerg 220, while the Hungarian side have conceded 179 compared to Esbjerg's 187

  • Esbjerg's Henny Reistad remains the competition's leading scorer with 59 goals, while Petra Simon leads FTC's attack with 42

  • FTC have three Danish internationals in their squad, alongside head coach Jesper Jensen, who is set to return to Esbjerg at the end of the season

  • FTC have won just once in five previous home encounters against Esbjerg

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20261108 Team Esbjerg FTC Toyotakovács Coach Jensen1
We lost the match, so of course we are not happy, but I think we can be satisfied with what we have shown in the first six rounds. We want to improve before the second match against Esbjerg, and I believe there is still more potential in this team. We are stronger and more confident at home, and I know our fans will be behind us.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, FTC-Toyota Kovács
20261108 Team Esbjerg FTC Toyotakovács 11 Iversen1

MOTW: CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Sunday 15 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-1-6
Last match: Brest Bretagne Handball vs CSM Bucuresti, 7 November 2026 (40:25 (20:11))

  • CSM suffered a heavy defeat, 40:25, away to Brest last week — their biggest loss against the French side to date

  • the convincing victory saw Brest return to winning form after back-to-back defeats, against Team Esbjerg and FTC-Toyota Kovács

  • Brest boast a slightly more prolific attack than CSM, having scored 212 goals in seven matches, averaging 30.3 per game, compared to CSM's 209 goals and an average of 29.9

  • CSM enter the MOTW with a new head coach, as Iulia Curea takes charge following the club's decision to part ways with Bojana Popović by mutual agreement

  • Tamara Horacek leads Brest's scoring chart with 38 goals, while Valeriia Maslova is CSM's top scorer with 41

  • Brest have announced a one-year contract extension with captain Pauline Coatanea, who will bring her professional career to an end after the 2027/28 season

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BBH CSM 4 (1)

Sola Håndballklubb (NOR) vs RK Krim OTP Group Mercator (SLO)

Sunday 15 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-1-1
Last match: RK Krim OTP Group Mercator vs Sola Håndballklubb, 7 November 2026 (22:29 (9:18))

  • after opening the season with five consecutive defeats, Sola have turned their campaign around with back-to-back wins, most recently beating Krim in round 7

  • Krim have claimed just one victory so far, against Buducnost in round 6, which ended their 10-match losing streak

  • last week's victory was Sola's first against the Slovenian side, following a defeat and a draw in their previous two encounters

  • Frida Brandbu Andersen leads Sola's scoring with 36 goals; Nina Zulic has netted one more for Krim (37)

  • despite their defeat against Sola, Krim still have a stronger attacking record, averaging 27.3 goals per game compared to Sola's 26.1

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MAL6805
I want to see a better performance from our side. What we showed, especially in the first half, was not good enough. I expect a positive reaction from the team, even though I know it will be even more difficult against Sola on their home court. They are in very good form at the moment and are playing some of the best handball I have seen from them.
Rasmus Poulsen
Head coach, RK Krim OTP Group Mercator

OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Sunday 15 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-0-3
Last match: BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs OTP Group Buducnost (MNE), 8 November 2026 (24:25 (13:9))

  • Buducnost claimed a dramatic 25:24 away victory against Dortmund in round 7, with Jovana Skrobić scoring the winning goal in the closing seconds

  • BVB have won two of their previous three away encounters in Podgorica, claiming a 34:29 victory in September 2021 and a 25:22 win in January 2026

  • Dortmund currently sit fifth in group A with six points, having claimed all three of their victories during a winning streak between rounds 3 and 5; Buducnost are seventh with four points

  • Buducnost have the least efficient attack in the competition, scoring just 160 goals in seven matches, an average of 22.9 per game; however, Dortmund have conceded more goals, 221 compared to Buducnost's 189

  • Đurđina Jauković and Skrobić lead Buducnost's scoring with 41 and 35 goals, respectively, while Alina Grijseels and Merel Freriks top Dortmund's list with 34 and 29

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NAP07114
The recent games have shown just how unpredictable games can be and how a single goal can decide the winner. I would like us to play a high-quality match on Sunday, give the fans something to enjoy and, hopefully, give everyone a reason to celebrate at the end. Borussia will certainly be highly motivated to get revenge for their home defeat against us.
Jovanak Skrobić
Left back, OTP Group Buducnost
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GROUP B

Storhamar Håndball Elite (NOR) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday 14 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-1-0
Last match: Nykøbing Falster Håndbold vs Storhamar Håndball Elite, 7 November 2026 (25:31 (12:22))

  • Storhamar won three of their last four EHF Champions League games and are fourth-placed in group B with eight points

  • Nykøbing are on a four-game losing run and sit seventh, holding three points

  • in the reverse fixture last week, Storhamar won in Denmark despite Mia Svele netting nine times for Nykøbing

  • with 45 goals, Svele is the joint-fourth top scorer of the tournament, while her teammate Clara Lerby takes second position with 53 goals

  • Christina Pedersen, who netted seven times last Saturday, leads Storhamar's scoring with 37 goals

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I expect a more even match, where Nykøbing will challenge us even more in the transition phases. They possess qualities that could really put us to the test, so it will be crucial that we are well-prepared and stick to our own style of play.
Christina Pedersen
Back, Storhamar Håndball Elite
20260920 Nykøbing F HåNdbold HSG Blomberg Lippe Brian Mortensen 05A1997
We have a lot to do much better compared with our first meeting. We must play our best attack and get the goals, then also be more aggressive in defending. So, this time, we must be on a high level from beginning to end.
Isabelle Rydén
Line player, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER)

Saturday 14 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-0
Last match: HSG Blomberg-Lippe vs Györi Audi ETO KC, 7 November 2026 (21:36 (12:19))

  • Györ are unbeaten in the current season and are second in the group with 13 points, behind Metz on goal difference

  • debutants Blomberg-Lippe are still looking for their maiden points at this level

  • in the reverse match, the Hungarian powerhouse took their biggest win of the season, 36:21, with their goalkeepers Zsófi Szemerey and Hatadou Sako combining for 17 saves

  • Györ rely on the second most effective attack in the competition with 229 goals; Blomberg have the second least efficient attack with 164 goals

  • Tjaša Stanko leads Györ's scoring with 41 goals, while Nieke Kühne has netted 39 times for Blomberg

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261107 Hsgblomberglippe Gyoeriaudietokc Peters 0419
We have long-term objectives with the team, and we know that the work we do in October and November will also have an impact on the later stages of the season. Of course, we know that we can still improve, particularly in defence. I think our counter-attacking game and our attacking play have both been really good lately, but I would like to see us deliver a better defensive performance right from the start of our matches.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
261107 Hsgblomberglippe Gyoeriaudietokc Peters 0054
We are up against a top-class team and can expect a fantastic atmosphere in an impressive arena. Györ are clear favourites, but we want to focus on ourselves, play with courage and embrace the unique atmosphere.
Lara Lepschi
Goalkeeper, HSG Blomberg-Lippe

HC Podravka (CRO) vs Gloria Bistrita (ROU)

Saturday 15 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-1
Last match: Gloria Bistrita vs HC Podravka, 8 November 2026 (33:29 (14:15))

  • last Sunday, Bistrita earned their first win against Podravka in European club competitions ever

  • the Romanian side boast a three-match winning streak and are third-placed in the group with 10 points

  • their Croatian rivals have a tally of four points and hold sixth position in group B, having won just one of their three home encounters

  • Podravka's Katarina Pandža is third in the competition's scoring chart with 47 goals

  • Bistrita's Johanna Reichert and Danila So Delgado are among the 10 leading scorers, with 45 and 41 goals, respectively

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20261018 EHFCLW GP Podravka Vs NYKØBING 127
Having faced each other, both sides now have a much better understanding of one another. Bistrița is undoubtedly the favourite, given the quality they possess. Nevertheless, we have a lot to show. We intend to go all out for the win and secure a positive result before the break in the Champions League. Such a result would provide us with the energy and confidence needed for the remainder of the competition — the final six rounds — during which we will strive to secure a spot in the round of 16.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka
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This time, we’ll be playing away — without the fervent atmosphere of the Teraplast Arena, though we will have the support of 130 fans from Bistrița. We’ll be facing a formidable opponent, featuring high-quality players such as the Pandža sisters and [Matea] Pletikosić. Our goal is to thoroughly analyse our previous home game against them and try to get some of our injured players back, all in pursuit of a victory that will be extremely difficult to achieve.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Sunday 15 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-1-4
Last match: Metz Handball vs Odense Håndbold, 8 November 2026 (33:31 (15:16))

  • in the reverse fixture, Metz claimed a 33:31 victory after a close fight

  • the French side top the group with 13 points and boast a 16-match unbeaten run in the continental top flight, dating to the last season

  • Odense, who are in fifth place with five points, are on the back of two losses in a row

  • Metz boast the highest-scoring attack in the EHF Champions League Women, with 242 goals, which is 34.6 goals per match on average

  • Danish centre back Kristina Jørgensen leads Metz's scoring with 29 goals; German right back Viola Leuchter has netted 31 times for Odense

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20261108 Metzhandball Odense 2292

Photos © Fradi.hu; Kolektiff Images; Team Esbjerg / Niels Husted; Brest Bretagne Handball / Lindsey Kidad; Nicolas Pleye; Metz Handball

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