In group A, CSM Bucuresti look to bounce back from a heavy defeat against Brest Bretagne Handball under new head coach Iulia Curea in the Match of the Week on Sunday 15 November at 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV. FTC-Toyota Kovács and head coach Jesper Jensen seek revenge against Team Esbjerg in a battle for the top spot, BV Borussia Dortmund aim to settle the score with OTP Group Buducnost, while RK Krim OTP Group Mercator hope to turn the tables on Sola Håndballklubb.

In group B, Metz Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC look to maintain their unbeaten records, playing against HSG Blomberg-Lippe and Odense Håndbold, respectively. In-form Gloria Bistrita hope to extend their winning run at HC Podravka, while Storhamar Håndball Elite host Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in a Scandinavian duel.