Late comeback seals Metz's third win

A 10-minute blip in which they only scored a single goal could have had a serious impact on Metz’s fortunes in group A, yet the French side mustered a comeback against a depleted Esbjerg team to clinch another DELO EHF Champions League home win, 31:29.

GROUP A

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 31:29 (18:14)

Metz took early control of the game and looked in control with a comfortable 18:14 lead at the break

backed by a superb centre back in Sonja Frey, who scored four times, Esbjerg's 8:1 run to start the second half gave them a 24:20 lead

Metz finished the game with an 11:5 partial to take their third win in five games this season

the French side had more different scorers (11) than Esbjerg had court players on the team sheet (eight)

Metz join third-placed CSM on six points, while Esbjerg's third loss in their past four games leaves them sixth with three points

Metz clinch 20th home win in the last 22 games

While Györ inch closer to a 50-game unbeaten streak in the DELO EHF Champions League, Metz pride themselves on their unbeaten home run. The French side's superb comeback secured their 20th win in 22 games, and their last home loss came in February 2017 – against FTC. The other two results were draws against FTC and, coincidentally, Esbjerg.