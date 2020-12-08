Leon experience that winning feeling again

Are Leon tired of drawing? After finishing three times level with their opponent in the previous rounds, the Spanish side was looking for a win against Fivers.

The two teams could not manage to take the upper hand last week in Austria when the game ended in a 33:33 draw.

Prior to round 6, Leon were second in the group on five points, while Fivers were two spots behind, with three points.

GROUP A

Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs Fivers (AUT) 30:28 (13:10)

if the first 20 minutes were quite equal, Leon took the upper hand before the break. Thanks to two consecutive goals by Gonzalo Perez Arce, the hosts were ahead by three at half-time.

once ahead, the Spanish side were able to retain it after the break, with an advantage which reached a maximum of five goals with 10 minutes left to play

top scorer for Leon was, once again, Gonzalo Perez Arce, who netted seven times

Leon sit temporarily top of the group on seven points, but could be overtaken if Plock beat Toulouse

Leon triumph thanks to experience

The Spanish side have been playing in European competition for many seasons now, and you could feel that in the second half of the game. When Fivers tried to take back the reins of the game, the players from the Leon were quick to stop them before playing at their own rhythm after the break. And that worked, as their advantage grew steadily, giving them the two points come the final whistle.