Live blog: EHF European League adventure begins with draw event

15:10

Speaking of a new-look competition. The EHF has just unveiled the new brand for the European League with its orange-coloured logo - an abstract version of the letter 'E', rotating around the sides of a pentagon.

Read all about the competition's imagery, which "symbolises the energy, toughness and intensity that transform from the action on court and the performance of the teams" here.

14:45

Welcome to the live blog for Tuesday morning's EHF European League draw event. With 42 teams involved in the two draws being made in Vienna, there is plenty of anticipation and excitement as we cast our attention to this new-look second-tier competition.

Here's your one-stop-shop for all the build-up to the draw, as well as live reporting and immediate reaction as the teams involved discover their first European opponents of the 2020/21 season.