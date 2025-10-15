Lucky Norway; dominant Denmark — 2024 finalists open EURO Cup victorious

Lucky Norway; dominant Denmark — 2024 finalists open EURO Cup victorious

15 October 2025, 22:00

The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 finalists took the first points in the new-look EHF EURO Cup, which is played with eight teams for the first time. While record EHF EURO champions Norway had a tough nut to crack against Romania, ultimately winning 29:27, Denmark easily cruised past Czechia, 41:25. 

Both team’s new coaches had a successful start in their first official matches.

  • 10 goals from Henny Reistad prevented Norway from their first EHF EURO Cup defeat ever, in what was the national team comeback match for Nora Mørk
  • Romania’s top scorers were Sorina Grozav with seven goals and the duo of Lorena Ostase and Elena Rosu, with five goals apiece
  • despite eight goals from Charlotte Cholevová, Czechia did not have a real chance versus Denmark, losing 41:25 away
  • 13 of 14 Danish court players made it onto the scoring list

GROUP 1

Norway vs Romania 29:27 (16:11)

Defending EHF EURO Cup champions Norway were close to their first defeat in the competition after winning all 12 previous matches. The 29:27 result was their closest ever in the EHF EURO Cup — they won the six matches in the 2022 edition with an average of 8.3 goals and the 2024 edition with an average of 15.8. 

Under their new head coach Ovidiu Mihaila, Romania showed a strong and brave performance. Norway seemed to be on track for a win at the break, before the Romanian duo Sorina Grozav and Lorena Ostase starting their scoring spree. Netting 10 of their overall 12 goals combined after half-time, the two turned a 16:11 deficit into a 19:18 advantage. Norway, in the first official match for new coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad, were shaken, but as usual could rely on reigning IHF World Player of the Year Henny Reistad, who scored five of Norway’s last seven goals and finished as top scorer with 10 strikes. 30 seconds before the end, Reistad scored the match winner for 29:27.  

Before the match, goalkeeper veteran Katrine Lunde received her EHF Excellence Award for the best in her position in the 2024/25 season. The award was presented by former national team player Randi Gustad, now president of the Norwegian Handball Federation and newly elected member of the EHF EXEC.

In the first half we created a lot of good chances, but we struggled with the final pass. It was sloppy, which made us lose several opportunities and kept us from pulling away. We also came out a bit poorly in the second half, which gave Romania the chance to make the game even. It’s good that we won, but there were a few too many chances we weren’t clinical enough to take advantage of.
Henny Reistad
Centre back, Norway
20251015 NOR ROM Ostase (1)
In the end of the first half we got a little bit scared of them, but in the second half we did a really good job — but against Norway it wasn’t enough. They have a lot of good players, so we have to be maximum, maximum. But in the end, I think It was a good strart for us.
Lorena Ostase
Line player, Romania

GROUP 2

Highlight match: Denmark vs Czechia 41:25 (21:12)

In their first EHF EURO Cup match ever, the hosts created no doubt of the match winners right from the start. With an aggressive defence, strong goalkeeper Anna Kristensen and fast-paced attacks, Denmark were ahead 9:3 after only 14 minutes. New national team coach Helle Thomsen was extremely happy with her side, who netted for their first double-digit advantage, at 22:12, right after the break. In the end, 13 of 14 Danish court players made it onto the score board, led by seven goals from back Mette Tranborg. Even when the win was secured, Denmark played with full force. Czechia, one of the five EHF EURO 2026 hosts, were like a playing ball for the Danes, who ran a series of counter-attacks. The bright spot for Czechia was 23-year-old Charlotte Cholevová, who finished top scorer of the match with eight goals. 

We had a solid defence and also scored some fast-break goals, which helped widen the gap between the teams. We tried to bring a lot of intensity and physicality into the game to work on that aspect as well. It’s good preparation to play matches like this before the World Championship, especially with our new coaches.
Mette Tranborg
Right back, Denmark
DEN CZH 15.10.2025 5287
You can’t really be satisfied with this result. Losing by 16 goals is not what we wanted. But it’s clear that they have so many experienced players who’ve played in championships. In our team right now, it’s only our goalkeeper who has that kind of experience. We lost almost all the one-on-one situations, and with that, the result couldn’t have been much better.
Kamila Kordovská
Left back, Czechia
Photos: Trond R. Teigen/Fredrik Varfjell/NTB; Danish Handball Association

20251015 Szeged Magdeburg 37
