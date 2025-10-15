Both team’s new coaches had a successful start in their first official matches.

10 goals from Henny Reistad prevented Norway from their first EHF EURO Cup defeat ever, in what was the national team comeback match for Nora Mørk

Romania’s top scorers were Sorina Grozav with seven goals and the duo of Lorena Ostase and Elena Rosu, with five goals apiece

despite eight goals from Charlotte Cholevová, Czechia did not have a real chance versus Denmark, losing 41:25 away

13 of 14 Danish court players made it onto the scoring list

GROUP 1

Defending EHF EURO Cup champions Norway were close to their first defeat in the competition after winning all 12 previous matches. The 29:27 result was their closest ever in the EHF EURO Cup — they won the six matches in the 2022 edition with an average of 8.3 goals and the 2024 edition with an average of 15.8.

Under their new head coach Ovidiu Mihaila, Romania showed a strong and brave performance. Norway seemed to be on track for a win at the break, before the Romanian duo Sorina Grozav and Lorena Ostase starting their scoring spree. Netting 10 of their overall 12 goals combined after half-time, the two turned a 16:11 deficit into a 19:18 advantage. Norway, in the first official match for new coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad, were shaken, but as usual could rely on reigning IHF World Player of the Year Henny Reistad, who scored five of Norway’s last seven goals and finished as top scorer with 10 strikes. 30 seconds before the end, Reistad scored the match winner for 29:27.

Before the match, goalkeeper veteran Katrine Lunde received her EHF Excellence Award for the best in her position in the 2024/25 season. The award was presented by former national team player Randi Gustad, now president of the Norwegian Handball Federation and newly elected member of the EHF EXEC.