Magdeburg get clear win over Velenje

Group C

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) 34:24 (20:12)

Magdeburg was superior from the start, as Velenje couldn’t keep up with German powerhouse

Daniel Pettersson’s goal for 13:5 brought the biggest first half lead for Magdeburg

Velenje struggled to find a way into the opponent’s goal; Magdeburg played a very strong 6-0 defence, leaving the guest team on 56 per cent attack efficiency

in the beginning of the second half, Magdeburg couldn’t score for seven minutes, however Velenje didn’t take an advantage of it as Jannick Green was excellent, ending the night with 14 saves

Gorenje Velenje’s goalkeeper Aljaz Panjtar also shined in the second half, having 12 total saves

Magdeburg’s dominance

The German powerhouse are having a dream season so far. In the German league they are leading with only one match lost out of 19 games played. There’s not much difference in the EHF European League Men. Out of 14 maximum points, Magdeburg has 13. The only blemish was with La Rioja after a draw in round 3.