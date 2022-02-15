EHF European League
Magdeburg get clear win over Velenje
There was no big surprise in Magdeburg as the German powerhouse continued their winning streak. The Slovenian team was tailing from the start and couldn’t keep up regardless of all their efforts. With their sixth win of the season, Magdeburg secured a Last 16 spot of the EHF European League Men.
Group C
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) 34:24 (20:12)
- Magdeburg was superior from the start, as Velenje couldn’t keep up with German powerhouse
- Daniel Pettersson’s goal for 13:5 brought the biggest first half lead for Magdeburg
- Velenje struggled to find a way into the opponent’s goal; Magdeburg played a very strong 6-0 defence, leaving the guest team on 56 per cent attack efficiency
- in the beginning of the second half, Magdeburg couldn’t score for seven minutes, however Velenje didn’t take an advantage of it as Jannick Green was excellent, ending the night with 14 saves
- Gorenje Velenje’s goalkeeper Aljaz Panjtar also shined in the second half, having 12 total saves
Magdeburg’s dominance
The German powerhouse are having a dream season so far. In the German league they are leading with only one match lost out of 19 games played. There’s not much difference in the EHF European League Men. Out of 14 maximum points, Magdeburg has 13. The only blemish was with La Rioja after a draw in round 3.
It was a big step to save first place in our group. Now we have all the chances to win the group.