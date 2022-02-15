Orlen Wisla Plock are the second team from Group A to book their ticket for the Last 16 after Füchse Berlin. On Tuesday, the team led by head coach Xavier Sabate had no problems with Pfadi Winterthur to take their sixth victory in their seventh group match.



Group A:

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs. Scout Winterthur (SUI) 35:27 (16:9)

like in the 35:23 win in the first duel, Plock had the upper hand from the start until the end

in both games against Winterthur, Plock scored their group phase high-score by 35 goals each

as strong goalkeeper Adam Morawski conceded only three goals in the first 22 minutes, the 11:3 advance of the hosts was more than the base for the clear victory. In the end, Morawski had saved 11 shots

after the break, Plock could start an early rotation, but still were always close to a double-figured distance, after Croat Tin Lucin had scored the 26:17

the minimum gap were seven goals, as the scout lacked the means and the power in contrast to their close 27:30 defeat against foxes last week

the Swiss champions remain on two points

Wing power grants Wisla wings

Usually, it is the role of Polish international and Plock team captain Michal Daszek to be the high-scoring wing of Wisla, but on Tuesday, it was Croatian left wing Lovro Mihic who topped the scorer list.



His six strikes against Winterthur were his season's high score. After five goals against Fenix ​​Toulouse (30:24 in favor of Plock) he is now on 27 goals. Mihic, who had arrived from PPD Zagreb in 2016, is into his sixth season for Plock.