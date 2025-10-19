Málaga make history with maiden Champions Cup win

19 October 2025, 18:48

After four days of spectacular beach handball battles in Porto Santo, the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2025 came to a thrilling close on Sunday evening. The Spanish team Fundación Fomento y Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga sealed a 2:1 victory, claiming their first ever Champions Cup title.

FINAL 
FFD CBMP CIUDAD DE MÁLAGA vs GRD LEÇA - LOVE TILES 2:1 (22:18, 12:13, 4:0)

  • A dominant performance in the first set gave Málaga a clear advantage at the start of the final; however, the second set brought high drama
  • GRD Leça needed a golden goal to win the second set and take the match to a shootout
  • The Spanish side enjoyed strong support from goalkeeper Sonora Solano Caballero, who delivered some crucial saves
  • The nail-biting shootout went Málaga’s way, and they could start celebrating their historic first title at the Champions Cup
  • Málaga's Sonora Solano and Leça's Sara Pinho were voted into the tournament's All-star Team, with Pinho winning the MVP award and Solano being the best goalkeeper

CC25 SF The Danish Beach Handball Dream Vs FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga UH14305 UH
I feel so spectacular. I am so happy for the team because we worked hard for a long time and many years. This is incredible.
Sonora Lucía Solano Caballero
Goalkeeper, Fundación Fomento y Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles SP7 6946 SPS (1)
We are all very sad. We already played against them in the main round, but this was a totally different match. They came at us with everything and so did we, but it wasn't enough. Congratulations to Málaga.
Catarina Oliveira
Player, GRD Leça - Love Tiles
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles SP7 9650 SPS
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles SP7 9557 SPS
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles SP7 9146 SPS (1)
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles SP7 9234 SPS
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles SP7 9368 SPS
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles UH17146 UH
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles UH17260 UH
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles UH17478 UH
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles UH17596 UH
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles UH17172 UH
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles SP7 9438 SPS
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles SP7 7701 SPS
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles SP7 6774 SPS
BRONZE MEDAL MATCH
THE DANISH BEACHHANDBALL DREAM vs RED VELVET BHC AQVITAL 0:2 (18:25, 10:18)

  • Red Velvet BHC Aqvital enjoyed a straight-sets win against the Danish Dream to clinch bronze on the final day in Porto Santo
  • While Red Velvet’s Dalma Mátéfi was shining between the posts, Lili Uhrin contributed impressive 30 points for the winning team, ending the successful tournament for the Hungarian side in style, as well as winning the top scorer award
  • The back-to-back defending champions from Denmark could not repeat the same feat as in 2023 and 2024, and leave Porto Santo empty-handed
  • Danish Dream, who had a much-changed roster compared to previous events, were unbeaten until the semi-finals, when they were eliminated by Málaga
  • The placement matches determined the final ranking, which can be found here

CC25 3Rd The Danish Beach Handball Dream Vs Red Velvet BHC Aqvital UH16949 UH
CC25 3Rd The Danish Beach Handball Dream Vs Red Velvet BHC Aqvital UH16904 UH
CC25 3Rd The Danish Beach Handball Dream Vs Red Velvet BHC Aqvital UH16940 UH
CC25 3Rd The Danish Beach Handball Dream Vs Red Velvet BHC Aqvital UH16811 UH
CC25 3Rd The Danish Beach Handball Dream Vs Red Velvet BHC Aqvital UH16772 UH
CC25 3Rd The Danish Beach Handball Dream Vs Red Velvet BHC Aqvital UH16862 UH
CC25 3Rd The Danish Beach Handball Dream Vs Red Velvet BHC Aqvital UH16794 UH
CC25 3Rd The Danish Beach Handball Dream Vs Red Velvet BHC Aqvital UH17012 UH
CC25 Final GRD Leça SPAR Vs Nazaré BHT SP7 0183 SPS
CC25 Trophy And Medals UH23421 UH
