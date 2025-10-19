Málaga make history with maiden Champions Cup win
After four days of spectacular beach handball battles in Porto Santo, the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2025 came to a thrilling close on Sunday evening. The Spanish team Fundación Fomento y Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga sealed a 2:1 victory, claiming their first ever Champions Cup title.
I feel so spectacular. I am so happy for the team because we worked hard for a long time and many years. This is incredible.
We are all very sad. We already played against them in the main round, but this was a totally different match. They came at us with everything and so did we, but it wasn't enough. Congratulations to Málaga.